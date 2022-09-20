This report examines the role of the media in spreading Islamophobia. While it provides a number of examples of negative reporting on Muslims and Muslim affairs, its main purpose is not to demonstrate that the media are racist, a fact which is already well established. Rather, it seeks to understand why the news media are like this. Our guiding questions in this study, then, are not so much to do with the extent or nature of Islamophobia in the media, as why it is that Islamophobic reporting takes the form it does, when it does and where it does. We take a European perspective for this study, but with particular attention to media systems in five countries: France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

This report demonstrates the importance of understanding both the political economy and ownership of news media institutions to the dissemination of Islamophobia. But it has gone further than that and traced back changes in anti Muslim reporting to key changes in government counter terrorism policy. This, we show, reflects the crucial role of official sources, specifically governmental institutions associated with the counter terrorism apparatus and intelligence agencies in determining what is reported and how. We also demonstrate the sometimes significant role of neoconservative and counter extremism think tanks as outriders for the security state. This enables us to say that the ‘primary definers’ of Islamophobic news media coverage are the central institutions of the security state n relation to which the media stand in a structured subordination as ‘secondary’ definers.

We have shown that the media are largely subordinate to the interests of these primary definers, as is evident from peaks in coverage coinciding with changes in government policy, rather than with world events, and the disproportionate emphasis on official sources in this coverage (i.e. the predominance of intelligence sources in French and British reporting).

By providing an overview of media outlets and their ownership/affiliations, we have drawn attention to the interpenetration of for-profit media groups and political elites, highlighting the resultant networks and reinforcing the idea of the importance of ‘social movements from above’. The data shows us that neoconservative think tanks play a significant role within these networks, informing the direction of government policy and, by extension, media coverage and public discussion.

These changes of direction have been characterised by a precautionary (or ‘preventative’) focus on Muslims (rather than Islam in the abstract), encouraging suspicion and even promoting notions of cultural incompatibility.

In conclusion, our research shows that Islamophobia in contemporary European media has its origins with policy makers and is disseminated via media outlets, suggesting an active structural relationship between the state and the media.

