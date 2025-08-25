BBC sacks Gary Lineker

In today's show, we'll be looking into the Zionist hold on the BBC's management, and how this affects the corporation's output, as well as the careers of its stars.

For example, Gary Lineker, the BBC's popular Match of the Day host, was ousted from his position for speaking out against the genocide in Gaza. That decision was taken at the behest of the Zionist lobby, as Latifa Abouchakra will explain in our first report.

Our next report exposes the revolving door between the BBC and the Israeli occupation forces and Zionist lobby groups.

With guest commentator Tommy Sheridan.