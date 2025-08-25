Tracking Power update

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
17

BBC sacks Gary Lineker

Episode 206: BBC backing Israel
David Miller's avatar
David Miller
Aug 25, 2025
3
17
Share
Transcript

In today's show, we'll be looking into the Zionist hold on the BBC's management, and how this affects the corporation's output, as well as the careers of its stars.

For example, Gary Lineker, the BBC's popular Match of the Day host, was ousted from his position for speaking out against the genocide in Gaza. That decision was taken at the behest of the Zionist lobby, as Latifa Abouchakra will explain in our first report.

Our next report exposes the revolving door between the BBC and the Israeli occupation forces and Zionist lobby groups.

With guest commentator Tommy Sheridan.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 David Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture