Ben Jamal of Palestine solidarity campaign lies to defend Ben Soffa

The crisis inside the Palestine Solidarity Campaign seems to be growing. Ben Jamal the national director has launched a vicious attack on my research on PSC and its Zionist links - and indeed personally on me.

The organisation appears to have been infiltrated by Zionists and those who are soft on Zionism and as a result has adopted a policy of freezing out and indeed attacking material anti-Zionists. This has included attacks on, and attempts to undermine, Palestine Action the cutting edge of the anti-Zionist movement.

The other day Ben Jamal, the national director of the UK Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was approached and asked some questions about Ben Soffa the National Secretary of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. In particular these were questions raised by my article on Soffa published recently by Mintpress. This had revealed his contacts with a “former” Israeli spy and involvement as chair of a Synagogue which is a member of the genocidal Zionist Board of Deputies of British Jews. In the course of his responses Jamal made some serious points which have no basis and are in fact untrue. Stills below are from the video of that interview in the street in central London.

Are you Ben Jamal? Are you the leader of Palestine Action?

The full transcript is below, but let’s start with the major falsehood introduced in order to defend the fact that Ben Soffa who states that he is an anti-zionists in fact works closely with Zionists on a Synagogue committee of which he is chair. That Synagogue is a member of the racist and genocidal Board of Deputies. Here is what Ben Jamal had to say:

Q. Is it true there is someone named Ben Soffa in the organisation, he was a member of the Board of Deputies ? BJ. No, it's not true. He is, there is a man called Ben Soffa. He is not a member of the Board of Deputies. He has never been a member of the Board of Deputies. Q. Was he part of an organisation that was a member of the Board of Deputies ? BJ. He is a religious Jew. He’s an anti-Zionist Jew. He is a member of a synagogue. Every synagogue sends people to the Board of Deputies. He is an anti-Zionist Jew. And he doesn't serve on the Board of Deputies. He grew up in a Zionist family. He is an anti-Zionist. And he has always been an anti-Zionist since he became politically active. And has made that abundantly clear. And what is going on, being straight with you, is there are people who should be ashamed of themselves within the movement, who are effectively using the fact that he is Jewish, as a stick to beat him with, and say you should be treated with suspicion. And if we do that, if we say, Jewish anti-Zionists are not welcome in our midst, because they are Jewish, then we are no better than those we are opposing.

Is every British Synagogue in the Board of Deputies?

The first passage that leaps out here is a factual claim that ‘every’ synagogue sends people to the Board of Deputies.

Is that true? Short answer: No.

How many synagogues are there in the UK? The most recent national survey carried out by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research, on behalf of the Board of Deputies, was published in 2017, based on 2016 data. According to its findings there were some 454 Synagogues in the United Kingdom. How many members does the board of Deputies have? According to its website “The Board of Deputies of British Jews is proud to have nearly 200 member synagogues and organisations, covering the geographical, religious and political breadth of British Jewry. Together, our members elect our 300-plus Deputies to represent the priorities of their communities and to work to shape the future of British Jewry.” So we already know that not all Synagogues send people to the Board. We can also tell that some Synagogues send more than one. This is on the basis of the number of people/households in their congregation. The Board says that its membership is made up of Synagogues and “organisations” but how many are there of each? The latest data on this is from 2023 from the website of the Board of Deputies itself, which was subsequently removed from their website. This reveals that of the 202 members listed, some 154 were synagogues. The other 48 were Zionist groups (including most of the worst genocidal Zonist groups like the Community Security Trust, the Jewish National Fund, the Jewish Labour Movement and the Zionist Federation). So, in total around one third of UK Synagogues are members of the Board of Deputies. No anti-Zionist, far less one with a leadership role in the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, should associate with a genocidal organisation like the Board of Deputies.

Even if every synagogue sent people to the Board this would not be a reason to avoid criticism of the Synagogues that do so. Given the genocide, all Synagogues could either disassociate from the BoD or insist that it formally disavows Zionism. These are the only two choices facing them. It is perfectly legitimate to raise the question of conflict of interest which is clearly faced by Ben Soffa in his collaboration with the Zionists. This is so whether he is a “religious Jew” and/or an “anti-Zionist”.

It is frankly disgusting to defend Soffa on the basis that criticism of him consorting with genocidal Zionist groups is based simply on him being “Jewish”. This is precisely the ellision that the Zionists make in their antisemitism scam.

Targeting Jewish schools

Jamal goes on to rant about posts allegedly made on X:

BJ. David Miller is an anti-semite. He is an anti-semite. Look at what he puts out. David Miller has tweeted posts saying, whilst Israel continues to attack Palestinian schools and hospitals, then Jewish schools and hospitals in London are a legitimate target for us. Do you agree with that? Do you think we should ... Q. Legitimate target as in for political activism or bombing? BJ. You ask him what he means by that. Because what do you think he means by that? Q. I think he means to defund them, delegitimize them. BJ. What, even if they are... so a Jewish school is automatically a target even if it's not Zionist? Q. No, no, only if they're Zionists. BJ. So what he's doing is conflating Jewishness and Zionism, and that's anti-Semitic.

Jamal’s interlocutor effectively rebuts Jamal’s question here on the meaning of “targeting” but by this stage Jamal is almost frothing at the mouth, so is unable to adjust his response. As it happens I have written a long investigation of Jewish Schools in the UK and have advocated specifically targeting those which are zionist for - as the interviewer says - defunding and delegitimisation. It is doubtful that Jamal has read this, but he might profitably do so as he will be able to see what arguments I make there which are encapsulated in the title of the article How do we De-Zionise British schools?

The truth is that the Palestine Solidarity Campaign is doing the job of the Zionists for them. Given the questions I have raised about the influence of Zionism on leading figures in the PSC, it is of great concern that the PSC apparently refuses to engage in debate on these matters. Instead Jamal finishes his response by stating: “no one should give him a moment's credibility and engage with his arguments at all. He's a racist.” In my view the PSC should engage properly in this debate which I have entered in order to defend the movement against Zionist infiltration. In doing that I have shown:

How the PSC has been shilling for the Zionist by attacking Palestine Action;

The links between the national secretary Ben Soffa and the Zionist movement and even with a ‘“former” Israeli spy;

Revealed how the PSC’s head of data for three years had previously had associations with both the CIA and with British Intelligence.

More information has since emerged and continues to emerge about the PSC, including in a piece by Asa Winstanley on how the PSC has dropped defenders of Palestine Action as advisers. I am currently working on further research in this area. This national scandal about the governance and politics of the PSC is not going away.

Ben Jamal and Ben Soffa must resign from PSC or be sacked! It's time for Palestine Solidarity Campaign members and branches to root out the Zionists sabotaging the organisation from within.

Full transcript of the conversation

Q. Are you Ben Jamal?

Ben Jamal. Yeah.

Q. Are you the Palestine Action, you're the leader right?

BJ. Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Q. Ah okay. Is it true there is someone named Ben Soffa in the organisation, he was a member of the Board of Deputies ?

BJ. No, it's not true. He is, there is a man called Ben Soffa. He is not a member of the Board of Deputies. He has never been a member of the Board of Deputies.

Q. Was he part of an organisation that was a member of the Board of Deputies ?

BJ. He is a religious Jew. He’s an anti-Zionist Jew. He is a member of a synagogue. Every synagogue sends people to the Board of Deputies. He is an anti-Zionist Jew. And he doesn't serve on the Board of Deputies. He grew up in a Zionist family. He is an anti-Zionist. And he has always been an anti-Zionist since he became politically active. And has made that abundantly clear. And what is going on, being straight with you, is there are people who should be ashamed of themselves within the movement, who are effectively using the fact that he is Jewish, as a stick to beat him with, and say you should be treated with suspicion. And if we do that, if we say, Jewish anti-Zionists are not welcome in our midst, because they are Jewish, then we are no better than those we are opposing.

Q. Is that what David Miller's arguing that because?

BJ. Yes. David Miller is an anti-semite. He is an anti-semite. Look at what he puts out. David Miller has tweeted posts saying, whilst Israel continues to attack Palestinian schools and hospitals, then Jewish schools and hospitals in London are a legitimate target for us. Do you agree with that? Do you think we should ...

Q. Legitimate target as in for political activism or bombing?

BJ. You ask him what he means by that. Because what do you think he means by that?

Q. I think he means to defund them, delegitimize them.

BJ. What, even if they are... so a Jewish school is automatically a target even if it's not Zionist?

Q. No, no, only if they're Zionists.

BJ. So what he's doing is conflating Jewishness and Zionism, and that's anti-Semitic. He's as bad as the Board of Deputies from a different way. And he's attacking Ben Soffa, who I've known for years, is one of the most vigorous campaigners for Palestine I know, a solid anti-Zionist, and he's attacking him on the basis effectively that he's Jewish. And it's utter shame on him and no one should give him a moment's credibility and engage with his arguments at all. He's a racist. He's a racist.

Q. Thank you, thank you.