Boycott River Island

First broadcast 3 September 2024 3:11 AM.

Every British high street has a branch of the clothes story River Island. But hidden behind the displays in the shops is a tawdry tale of support for genocide.

Palestine Declassified exposes how the Zionist lobby uses British charities as a device to funnel money into Israel.

One such Zionist charity based in Britain has used its status to bring thousands of potentially dangerous extremists into the UK, even after they’ve participated in particularly ugly war crimes.

Our first report sets out the nefarious activities of these supposedly charitable bodies and names some of the characters involved.

Later in the show we reveal the largesse of the Lewis family towards a raft of questionable Zionist ventures.