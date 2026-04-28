Tracking Power update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
7d

FYI: You can find literally dozens of documents that I have collected on Integrity Initiative / Institute for Statecraft at this link:

https://williambowles.info/?s=Integrity+Initiative

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture