Corbyn once again fails to understand or apologise for previous mistakes

Here's another clip from a new Corbyn interview with @MayadeenEnglish showing that he has learnt *nothing at all* from the Zionist takedown of his leadership of the Labour Party. It was a capitulation by Corbyn and his advisers which did for him - and us.

He still seems not to get that.

In this clip he bangs on about "antisemitism" as if there was any real problem of racism against Jews in British society. The main forms of racism in British society - then and now - are state racism and institutionalised racism. These are forms of racism pursued by, and institutionalised in, state actions: notably Islamophobia. And let's not forget that they have been promoted assiduously by the Zionist regime and its racist hench-people in the UK via - amongst others - Neocon think tanks like Policy Exchange and the Henry Jackson Society, the Israel lobby and the Zionists own boy on the streets - Tel-Aviv-Tommy Robinson.

Worse, Corbyn endorses his capitulation to the EHRC investigation. He says that "when the report came out, I welcomed the report. I accepted the report, but I also said two things: One, one anti-Semite in the Labour Party is one too many. And secondly the number of cases of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party was much exaggerated. There was a very, very small number, and that this had been done for political purposes to attack the overall political project that I was following. I believe that and I stand by that statement."

But let's be clear.

1. The EHRC investigation was opened after a campaign by Zionist regime assets and agents including the formally Zionist Jewish Labour Movement, and the Zionist regime agent the Campaign Against Antisemitism and a host of other Zionist bullies. It was not legitimate and should have been rejected by any leader with principles;

2. The investigation itself was nobbled by the fact that the EHRC was infiltrated by Zionists. This was known at the time and I contributed to analysis of this back then.

For example the CEO of the EHRC at the time was Rebecca Hilsenrath. She is a genocidal Zionist who was “co-founder of the Hertsmere Jewish Day School, and then Yavneh College in Hertfordshire”. Both of these schools self describe as ‘Zionist’ or ‘Religious Zionist’.

Worse, her husband Michael was a trustee of a Zionist charity which funded the CAA - one of the complainants. On top of that the chair of the EHRC was also a Zionist: David Isaac. He was associated with a Tory think tank that also published Stephen Pollard's musings on the Corbynites and "antisemitism". Even the Zionist Rebecca Hilsenrath went public on claims that Isaac was not independent.

In addition the EHRC panel of approved counsel included the JLM's Sarah Sackman, (now the Solicitor-General in the genocidal Starmer regime) and Adam Wagner who was instructed by the CAA to present its complaint to the EHRC. (link to full article here)

No equalities and human rights body should have any Zionists appointed to it since they oppose both Equality and Human Rights.

Corbyn could and should have directly attacked the complainants, the EHRC, the report and its findings then. Why on earth will he not do it now?

The investigation was a joke and only managed to accuse two people of alleged and ridiculous offences: Ken Livingstone and Pam Bromley. It's truly disgraceful that even now Corbyn won't come out and defend Ken, an Icon of the left who did more than any other living socialist to embed anti-racism in British society.

But Corbyn - then and still now - insists on throwing Ken under the bus, just as he did with Jackie Walker (@Jackiew80333500) , Chris Williamson (@DerbyChrisW), Marc Wadsworth (@Marcwads) and all the rest.

Sadly, Corbyn is showing no sign at all of learning any lessons from the previous failure.

Even now he could do so.

Your Party needs to declare that it is anti-Zionist, for the Right of Return of all Palestinian refugees, against the "two state" solution, for one state Palestine and for the dismantling of the Zionist colony and decolonisation of Palestine.

Over to you @zarahsultana

#DismantleZionism