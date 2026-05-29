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David Miller: Iran’s resistance to Zionism is critical

Jerm Warfare on UK Column
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David Miller
May 29, 2026

Premiered May 26, 2026

British researcher David Miller discusses the tribunal victory that recognised anti-Zionist views as protected beliefs, and elaborates on the historical and political intricacies of Zionism and anti-Semitism, highlighting the influence of Zionist organisations worldwide.

Miller also explores British involvement in Iran, the geopolitical dynamics of Zionist expansion, and the significance of Iran’s resistance.

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Investigations on geopolitics, propaganda, Islamophobia and Zionism
By David Miller



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