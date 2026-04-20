David Miller on Zionism, Iran & Academic Censorship - EP 111

In this episode of Kianistan, we are joined by David Miller, sociologist and former professor at the University of Bristol, for a wide-ranging discussion on censorship, geopolitics, and the politics of Zionism.

David begins by reflecting on his academic career and the controversy surrounding his dismissal from the University of Bristol. We examine the tribunal process, subsequent appeals, and what his case reveals about the state of academic freedom and political expression in Western universities.

The conversation expands into broader questions of censorship, comparing David’s experience with other academics and journalists who have faced pressure for controversial political views. A major focus of the episode is the distinction between Zionism and anti-Semitism, including the historical roots of Zionism and its role in current regional politics.

We also discuss the escalating tensions involving Iran, United States, and Israel, including the military, diplomatic, and strategic calculations shaping the conflict. David analyzes the role of media narratives, propaganda, and how public opinion is influenced by mainstream coverage.

The episode also explores the concept of “Greater Israel,” internal political dynamics within Iran, and how nuclear weapons and military strategy affect negotiations and regional stability.

🎙 Topics Discussed:

• David Miller’s academic career and dismissal from Bristol

• Tribunal rulings, appeals, and legal outcomes

• Censorship and academic freedom

• Zionism vs anti-Semitism

• Iran, Israel, and US geopolitical tensions

• Media narratives and propaganda

• The “Greater Israel” concept and regional implications

• Internal political conflicts in Iran

• Nuclear strategy and military calculations

• Public opinion and misinformation

👤 About David Miller:

David Miller is a British sociologist whose work focuses on propaganda, lobbying, media power, and political influence. He is known for his research into foreign policy, Islamophobia, and the politics of Zionism.

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