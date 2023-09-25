Decolonization of the Mind with David Miller
In March 2023 I travelled to Tehran and was interviewed for this documentary while I was there
Monday, 25 September 2023
Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the mainstream media in the West has always focused on Iran for all the wrong reasons. Many call it hybrid warfare.
David Miller, a former professor at Bristol University, decided to take a trip to Iran to see things on the ground up close and personal. He talked to ordinary people and intellect…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tracking Power update to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.