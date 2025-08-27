Tracking Power update

Did James Schneider brief against Zarah Sultana to the Murdoch press?

Watch the sequence of events
Aug 27, 2025
Here is background on the story of Zarah Sultana’s resignation from the Labour Party and the subsequent briefing against her on behalf of Jeremy Corbyn via a rapid "leak" to the Murdoch press.

Who was responsible for speaking on behalf of Jeremy Corbyn to say he was "furious and bewildered"?

James Schneider is a close adviser to Jeremy Corbyn, who is shown in this film getting the news about Zahra sultana’s statement on the launch of the new Party live on air. He admits he knows nothing about it.

Minutes later while still on air Schneider appears to be texting on his phone. Shortly thereafter, within an hour of the announcement, Gabriel Pogrund, a Zionist journalist with the Times, "exclusively" posts Jeremy Corbyn’s supposed reaction.

Could this revelation mean trouble for those in Corbyn’s circle who are used to leaking stories to the Murdoch press without consequence?

#SackSchneiderNow #DismantleZionism

