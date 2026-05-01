Tracking Power update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
4d

Hmmm... surely, it should be obvious the role academia [sic] plays in maintaining the power of the capitalist class and how easy it is to subborn people and after all, the use of academia to, on the one hand, atttack and undermine critics of the state/capital and on the other, produce reams of 'evidence' that the left has nefarious objectives behind its objections and it goes back decades to the Cold War and beyond. The creation of the BBC itself was (and is) an integral part of the propaganda war being waged on the opponents of capitalism.

Reply
Share
john webster's avatar
john webster
4d

Keep it up David....

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture