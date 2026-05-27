Eid Special: Iran’s Strait of Hormuz Victory, US-Iran Deal & Israel’s Secret Sabotage Plan

Went on the Kianistan Podcast again. First published: May 27, 2026

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz — and it’s changing everything. British sociologist and propaganda researcher Dr. David Miller joins the Kianistan Podcast to break down the explosive US-Iran memorandum of understanding talks, why Israel is quietly working to destroy any deal before it’s signed, the internal war inside Iran between revolutionaries and reformists, and why no peace is truly possible while Zionist power operates unchecked inside Western governments.

🔍 WHAT YOU’LL DISCOVER:

— What the US-Iran memorandum of understanding actually says — and where the two sides fundamentally disagree

— How Iran shot down three MQ-9 Reaper drones and chased US boats from the Strait of Hormuz

— The two competing factions inside Iran: principalists vs. reformists — and how they nearly gave away the family silver

— Why Israel will sabotage any US-Iran deal — and the false flag playbook they’ve used for decades

— Jared Kushner’s hidden role: no official title, full policy control — and why that’s more dangerous than a cabinet post

— The Abraham Accords decoded: what Israel gets, what Gulf states get, and why the Muslim world is being carved up

— UAE’s secret Islamophobia funding pipeline — and how it connects to Tommy Robinson, GB News, and Reform UK

— Why Russia’s relationship with the Zionist movement is deeper than most people realize

— Iran’s missile range: can it reach Europe? What about US bases beyond the Middle East?

— David’s stark conclusion: there will be no peace in the region without Iran dismantling the Zionist colony entirely

⏱ CHAPTERS:

00:00 — Introduction & Eid Mubarak Message

01:20 — Who Is Dr. David Miller? Dismissed for Supporting Palestine

02:00 — The Bandar Abbas Incident: Iran Shoots Down MQ-9 Reapers & Chases US Boats

05:10 — Iran’s Dominance Over the Strait of Hormuz

06:00 — Trump’s AI-Generated “Adios” Post & the Chaos of His Decision-Making

07:30 — What Are the Terms of the US-Iran MOU? Tolls, Nukes & Frozen Assets

09:30 — Two Copies of the Iranian Proposal: The Real Story Behind the Confusion

11:00 — Principalists vs. Reformists: The Internal War Inside Iran

13:00 — Iran’s Leverage: Can They Actually Hold Trump to an Agreement?

14:30 — Israel’s Strategy to Sabotage the Deal — False Flags & Historical Examples

16:30 — The “No Peace With Zionists” Argument: Why Every Agreement Eventually Fails

18:00 — Gaza & Lebanon as Non-Negotiable Red Lines for Iran

19:30 — Zionist Occupation of the American Regime: From the 1950s to Kushner

22:00 — Israel’s Ability to Derail the Deal — And Iran’s UAE Threat in Response

24:00 — Iran’s Missile Range: Diego Garcia, Ramstein, RAF Welford

27:00 — Could the UAE Absorb Iranian Strikes? Why It’s a Junior Zionist Partner

28:30 — UAE’s Global Islamophobia Funding: Tommy Robinson, GB News & Reform UK

33:00 — Should UAE and Saudi Arabia Even Exist as States?

34:30 — The Abraham Accords Explained: Normalization, Greater Israel & Global Expansion

39:00 — Abraham Accords as a Condition of the MOU — Will Gulf States Sign?

42:30 — Did China Broker This Deal? Pakistan’s Army Chief in Tehran & the Timing

44:00 — China Brokered Iran-Saudi Deal — But What About the Saudis Funding Iran International?

46:00 — Zionists Now Fund Iran International: The Intelligence Minister Meeting in London

47:00 — Russia, Putin & the Chabad Lubavitch Connection

50:00 — Muslim Billionaires vs. Jewish Billionaires: A Power Imbalance Explained

53:00 — Closing Thoughts: Will the MOU Ever Be Signed? David’s Final Verdict

55:30 — Iran as the Last Line of Defence for Humanity



👤 ABOUT DR. DAVID MILLER:

Dr. David Miller is a British sociologist born in 1964 whose research focuses on Islamophobia, propaganda, and political power. He was a professor of sociology at the University of Bristol until 2021, when he was dismissed following his public support for Palestine and criticism of Zionism — a case widely cited as an example of the suppression of academic freedom in UK institutions.



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