RIP Dr David Kelly. He was a nuclear and bio weapons expert who was an inspector in Iraq. He presented a report in UK parliament that proved there were no WMD. He was then murdered by supposed suicide by the UK security service. He was a highly intelligent man of quiet integrity who refused to lie for the war criminal Blair and justify the attack on Iraq.

Externalisation of the Hierarchy.

Rothschild/City of London.

Read Two World Wars and Hitler by Dr Jim Macgregor and Dr John O Dowd.

https://open.substack.com/pub/ryandawson/p/epstein-list-top-130?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=i8gm4

War with Iran.

Chaos magic, Chaos media and Chabad Loubavitch.

Anything to avoid releasing the Epstein files, which would reveal the Billionaire Donor classes of Paedophilia.

https://rumble.com/v74r8x2-emj-live-155-end-of-the-globalist-new-world-order.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Must Listen-Literature, Logos and War with Iran.Sola Scriptora and Satanism of Trump? Trump is a jew?

--------------------------------------------Genocide as Service- Gaza/Ukraine .The baton of empire was passed from the WASP oligarchy to their junior partners, the Jews in 1974.

-----------------------------------------------------These Are The Plunderers: How Private Equity Runs—and wrecks—America is a book written by Gretchen Morgensen and Joshua Rosner. It explains who exactly runs America. It names four principle predatory capitalists whose equity firms have destroyed the lives of millions of American workers:Henry Kravis, Steven Schwarzman, David Rubinstein and Leon Black. They are all Jews. They are the bandits, the outlaws, the léstai.The authors of the book are Jews too. That’s why you are not supposed to see that the world as spélaion léstón, a cave of thieves, is a Jewish-run world. Why is this important?

--------------------‐------------------------------Satanism is the hidden grammar of the American empire. The inspiration for seminal American thinkers from Tom Paine, to Herman Melville, to Ralph Waldo Emerson, to Jack London, and even Saul Alinsky, has been Satan's speech at the beginning of John Milton's Puritan epic Paradise Lost. Americans believe that it is better to reign in hell than to serve in heaven.The secret grammar of America is Protestantism and the secret grammar of Protestantism is satanism as articulated by John Milton in Paradise Lost,  and other poets, Lord Byron, William Blake and Percy Bysshe Shelley and William Shakespeare.

“They killed Christ and are the enemy of the entire human race" St Paul

Greater Isreal project.Zionist billionaires/Chabad-Lubavitch

Larry Elison of Oracle, Mark Benioff of Salesforce, Rupert Murdock,Bill Ackman,Alex Karp of Palintir,Micheal BloombergMichael DellJan Koum.Paul SingerHowardLutnik- US Commerce Secretary.

---------------------------------------------Shillman is on the board of the David Horowitz Freedom Center. Horowitz is who first took Charlie Kirk under his wing and was the first major donor. Shillman is also on the board of Friends if the IDF. These are the type of people currently funding and directing TPUSA which is why it’s always America last Israel first.

Shillam, Wexner, Ackman, Adelson, Dell, Singer, Zalik, Kraft, Bernie Marcus, the late Jack Roth, crowd sure does have an oh so coincidental overlap with Jeffrey Epstein. ding.Oracle- L Elison, Palintir- Alex Karp, Open AI - Sam Altman- Tony Blair Institute- Zionist AI Surveillence Panoptican.

