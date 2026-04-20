I went on the Bristol Politics Show with Tony Gosling on Friday. Here is the audio. We talked about Iran, Mandelson, Zionism, corruption and all the rest.
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Home Front! Treachery! Inside the Zionists' UK Fifth Column, Dr David Miller, Bristol Politics Show
Apr 20, 2026
Tracking Power update Podcast
Investigations on geopolitics, propaganda, Islamophobia and ZionismInvestigations on geopolitics, propaganda, Islamophobia and Zionism
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