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Home Front! Treachery! Inside the Zionists' UK Fifth Column, Dr David Miller, Bristol Politics Show

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David Miller
Apr 20, 2026

I went on the Bristol Politics Show with Tony Gosling on Friday. Here is the audio. We talked about Iran, Mandelson, Zionism, corruption and all the rest.

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