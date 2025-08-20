I see that some people, including my esteemed comrade and friend, Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg), are claiming that Karie Murphy is an innocent abroad and is certainly not leading coup attempts inside the nascent Your Party on behalf of Jeremy Corbyn and his faction, in order to undermine the influence of Zarah Sultana and of anti-Zionism.

So, here is some background on comrade Murphy.

Zarah Sultana (@zarahsultana) has recently gone on record saying the following:

“After I announced my resignation and intention to co-lead the founding of a new left party with Jeremy, the leaks against me were almost instantaneous. A small number of people who are involved in the party have engaged in anonymous briefings, making hostile and implicitly Islamophobic comments about me to the Sunday Times and Sky News. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable in any context, but especially one in which we’re trying to create a new political culture. People who are supposedly on the left thinking it’s appropriate to use the Murdoch press to broadcast smears is astounding.”

The people to whom Sultana is referring, without naming names, include Karie Murphy who is masterminding the coup inside Your Party. Part of the reason that Karie Murphy was identified so quickly as the source of this briefing is that she has form. It was she who was a key source for Murdoch’s men, Gabriel Pogrund and Patrick Maguire in their hostile account of Corbynism: Left Out: The Inside Story of Labour Under Corbyn. I am told that even junior members of Corbyn’s team were tapped on the shoulder and invited to brief Pogrund.

Pogrund’s book quotes “opponents and disgruntled staff alike” as saying: “Karie doesn’t do politics. In fact, I’m not sure she has politics... Brutality is her thing.” This alleged brutality would appear to be connected to the following report on her role in LOTO back then. The Huffington Post reported in 2018:

“It can also be disclosed for the first time that more than 20 members of Corbyn’s office gave their support to a letter complaining about “bullying and intimidation” by senior management in 2018. The letter did not explicitly name Murphy, but several of those who endorsed it have told HuffPost UK that the allegations related specifically to her. Murphy’s lawyer reiterated that she was “not identified by name or position” in the letter and that there are six members of the senior management team.”

Here are some more examples of how comrade Murphy defended the “project” by undermining Corbyn - from the Pogrund book.

Here Murphy berates a Muslim LOTO staff member for wearing a Palestine badge in the MI6 building.

The staff member concerned came from a Muslim family and was Corbyn’s fiercely loyal Private Secretary, Iram Chamberlain.

Pogrund describes the conflict between the two:

“Chamberlain and Murphy disagreed on more or less everything from the moment her employment in LOTO began. It did not help that they could not agree on what she had been hired to do. In Murphy’s eyes, Chamberlain’s job entailed making decisions for the benefit of Corbyn and the Project. Often that might mean making decisions that Corbyn himself did not want to take. That was certainly her approach to managing LOTO. Chamberlain saw it differently. As far as she was concerned, she worked for Jeremy Corbyn, not Karie Murphy. She was there to give effect to Corbyn’s will and Corbyn’s will alone, … Orders issued by others were irrelevant… What Murphy saw as insubordination, Chamberlain saw as loyalty. At times she felt like the only member of Corbyn’s staff who respected his sovereignty as leader. On occasion Corbyn would directly instruct her to do one thing, only for Murphy to arbitrarily veto it and flatly insist on another. ‘We’re not going to do that.’ Chamberlain had expected to be Corbyn’s wing-woman, staying close to his side at key events and dispensing political counsel. Instead, she found him – and herself – frozen out by Murphy from key decisions, … She also clashed with Murphy over anti-Semitism. Chamberlain was a stout defender of Corbyn’s refusal to budge on points of principle and believed that the anti-Semitism allegation was cynically being used to shift his position on Zionism. Murphy believed in the sort of compromises with political reality that the leader found particularly painful.”

So Murphy organised to get rid of Chamberlain, including the use of Islamophobic themes about her alleged connections of Islamic “extremism”.

The line from Murphy on the Zionist attacks was: 'we've got a fucking problem' with antisemitism.

Thus the need to adopt the zionist produced IHRA working definition. Here Murphy berates Corbyn for trying to resist the IHRA. 'OK, you want to die in a ditch, Jeremy, you die in a ditch'.

Here Murphy argues with Asima Shaikh that Jeremy won't be remembered for accepting the IHRA, but on whether he becomes PM.

Karie Murphy is up to her old tricks again in trying to undermine and marginalise Zarah Sultana in order to defend the Zionist position. Given that Corbyn knows that this is how she operates, and that he knows this is how James Schneider operates, it would seem that he has endowed their activities with legitimacy.

Jeremy Corbyn’s advisers need to step aside. And, Zarah Sultana should absolutely not appoint failed former Corbyn advisers to her camp, or to party committees like the Conference Arrangement Committee. This especially applies to ‘comrades’ whose name is Murphy, Schneider, Murray or Robertson.