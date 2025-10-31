First published by PressTV, Tuesday, 13 May 2025 7:38 AM [ Last Update: Tuesday, 13 May 2025 7:58 AM ]

The Zionist regime is hitting back against an increasing trend amongst Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters of so-called ‘noticing’ – a phenomenon that highlights the power of Zionism, or, as they tend to put it, the power of Jews.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing back on that for months, including the famous trip that American tycoon Elon Musk took to Kibbutz Kfar Aza in November 2023 where deliberately faked propaganda scenes took him in – bullets were placed in a baby crib suggesting Palestinian fighters targeted babies, but in fact the bullets were from a Zionist Merkava tank..

The ultimate targets of this move are the rising influence of the ‘noticers’ – or so-called ‘Groypers’ – including Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens, Theo Von Kurnatowski, Stew Peters, and Lucas Gage.

In April this year, during his visit to the US, Netanyahu gave a briefing to a group of podcasters and influencers in the Blair House in Washington D.C., which is the official residence of presidential guests.

This was said to be “part of an ongoing effort to push back against anti-Israel trends in the right-wing media world.”

Among those in attendance were prominent podcasters, including Dave Rubin, Tim Pool, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, writers Bethany Mandel and David J. Harris Jr., influencer Jessica Kraus, Commentary senior editor Seth Mandel, and Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway.

Of particular note was podcaster Tim Pool. According to the Jewish Insider:

Pool expressed concerns about increased antisemitism and anti-Zionism in the pro-Trump podcasting space…Pool famously had Kanye West on his podcast, and the rapper walked out mid-interview after Pool pushed back against antisemitic comments. Responding to Pool, Netanyahu said that is the reason he invited the group to meet with him.

The Netanyahu Plan is to astroturf a parallel ecosystem to the ‘Noticers’ to squeeze them out of the internet. This is where Joe Rogan comes in. Rogan is important because of his reach, and Pool has been a regular on his show.

Making Rogan’s platform Zionist ideologically is important in order to drown out the “noticers.”

Rogan needs to be kept in line. This is the function of Douglas Murray, who was widely ridiculed for his debate with comedian Dave Smith on Rogan’s show. He called out Rogan for giving people who spread conspiracy theories a platform:

“Look, I just feel we should get it out straight away, I feel you’ve opened the door to quite a lot of people who now have got a big platform who have been throwing out counterhistorical stuff of a very dangerous kind,” Murray said.

Murray is a long-time hardline Zionist on whom the regime has lavished resources, including a trip embedded with Israeli occupation forces to Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, where he sat in the chair in which former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was martyred.

Douglas Murray sitting in the chair in which Yahya Sinwar was martyred

Murray was followed by a blast from Zionist asset Jordan Peterson. On 7 October 2023, he tweeted at Netanyahu - ‘Give ‘em hell!... Enough is enough’, though he later claimed to have regretted that.

Jordan Peterson calling for extermination of Palestinians in Gaza

Here he is criticising Rogan and critics of the Israeli occupation regime as psychopaths: (2.30-2.45)

“And so then the question is how do you draw the line, and that’s kind of what I was cuz I’ve been watching these right-wing, they’re not right-wing, these psychopathic types manipulate the edge of the conservative movement for their own gain. And a lot of that’s cloaked in anti-semitic guise.”

He went on to ask:

“How do you know that, how do you take great care that, the people you’re talking to aren’t, what would you say, eliciting or feeding a subculture, yeah that’s right, that that hasn’t got the proper aims.”

Peterson was, of course, recruited by Netanyahu during a famous dinner arranged by pro-Israel media propagandist Ben Shapiro in November 2022.

He travelled to occupied Palestine, was escorted to Al Aqsa Mosque with Shapiro in October, and joined settlers in “storming” it. The dinner was held in November. Then, a softball interview of Netanyahu by Peterson followed in December 2022, which was widely derided even by liberal commentators.

Peterson and Ben Shapiro having dinner together in November 2022

The so-called “noticers” and the “groypers” on the American right are a key target of the Zionist regime. The rapid spread of anti-Zionist and/or Judeophobic ideas on these conservative platforms worries the Zionists greatly. Both the Anti-Defamation League and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue attack the Groypers, and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) provides panicky profiles of Candace Owens and Groyper leader Nick Fuentes.

Not only do they ‘notice’ Zionist, or even, what they call ‘Jewish power’, they also regularly attack key elements of the Zionist movement like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the Anti-Defamation League.

They go head to head with Zionist ideologues like Murray and Peterson. They never tire of reminding their audience of the murderous Zionist attack on the USS Liberty in 1967 or refer to the infiltration of Zionists in the US national security apparatus and the evasion of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Rogan is important because of his reach. He has over 19 million followers on both YouTube and Instagram and over 15 million on X. That’s more than almost all the rest put together. So, making his platform Zionist ideologically is important for Netanyahu in order to drown out the “noticers” and the “groypers.”

By contrast, Nick Fuentes is banned for life from YouTube, restored to Twitter/X by Elon Musk and now has 539K followers on the platform. He has 140K on Rumble, the video platform. Candace Owens has over 5 million on X and Instagram and over 4 million on YouTube.

The Netanyahu Plan is to use Rogan, Tim Pool and a couple of others to counteract the “noticers.” The aim is to manipulate the podcasting and influencer ecosystem, which is composed of pundits/ideologues on the one hand and platforms on the other. He wants to astroturf a parallel ecosystem to the Noticers to squeeze them out of the internet.

Ideally, platform hosts will also be ideologues. Which is why Pool is important. He was first invited to Rogan’s show in 2019. He was reportedly invited to the meeting with Netanyahu because of his record of putting out Zionist lines.

Pool started in journalism by livestreaming the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011 and has become a major voice in the right-wing podcast universe.

In 2025, he married his producer and longtime girlfriend Alison Neubauer, who is Jewish. His platform is smaller than Owens or Fuentes’ with 1.4 M on YouTube, 449k on Instagram and 2.4M on X

Since the Netanyahu meeting, Pool has been promoted by the Trump administration.

Towards the end of April, Pool was the inaugural occupant of a special new media chair introduced in the White House Briefing Room and was allowed the first question in the briefing, which he proceeded to use to attack the ‘legacy media’.