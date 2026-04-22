Iran, the "ceasefire", the Reformists and the pushback from the Iranian people, Iranian revolutionaries, and the IRGC

Went on Shaykh Sulaiman’s (@ShaykhSulaiman) livestream last night to talk in depth about Iran and the “ceasefire”.



Here’s the intro to the show: ‘Professor David Miller joins Sulaiman Ahmed to speak about the internal politics in Iran. He claims Reformists such as Abbas Aragchi have taken control over the government and negotiating with the Americans.’



The last bit about “taken over” is not quite right as you will see if you watch.





