Went on Shaykh Sulaiman’s (@ShaykhSulaiman) livestream last night to talk in depth about Iran and the “ceasefire”.
Here’s the intro to the show: ‘Professor David Miller joins Sulaiman Ahmed to speak about the internal politics in Iran. He claims Reformists such as Abbas Aragchi have taken control over the government and negotiating with the Americans.’
The last bit about “taken over” is not quite right as you will see if you watch.
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Iran, the "ceasefire", the Reformists and the pushback from the Iranian people, Iranian revolutionaries, and the IRGC
Everything is finely balanced...
Apr 22, 2026
Went on Shaykh Sulaiman’s (@ShaykhSulaiman) livestream last night to talk in depth about Iran and the “ceasefire”.
Tracking Power update Podcast
Investigations on geopolitics, propaganda, Islamophobia and ZionismInvestigations on geopolitics, propaganda, Islamophobia and Zionism
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