David Miller

Source: Al Mayadeen English

Originally published 4 May 2025 13:35

Shoshana Strook, the daughter of far-right Israeli settlements minister Orit Strook who has accused both of her parents and one of her brothers of raping her as a child, has published a video alleging that they filmed her rape for use as child pornography and that criminals have threatened her with the publication of the video for accusing them. Ms Strook travelled to Italy to disclose her allegations but has now returned to "Israel", where she asks Israeli police to protect her from her parents and from the blackmailers.

Settler, genocidal racist, abuser?

But who is Orit Strook?

Orit Strook helped to spread the totally false fabricated claims that the Palestinian Resistance committed sexual assaults during Al-Aqsa Flood. She, of course, has stated there is ‘no such thing’ as a Palestinian people. Strook is part of the fascist Jewish Power party (led by Itamar Ben-Gvir) and sits in the Knesset as part of the National Religious Party–Religious Zionism.

In 2007, Orit Strook’s son, Zviki Strook and his friends had entered a Palestinian neighbourhood, captured a 15-year-old boy, handcuffed and beat him, stripped him, and allegedly hit him with an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) before leaving him tied up in a field. The victim escaped hours later, suffering from severe injuries.

Zviki was also reported to have killed a newborn goat at the scene by kicking it to death. He was convicted on charges related to the attack and served 30 months in an Israeli prison.

But the Strook family is not the only one in the Zionist colony seemingly addicted to abuse. And nor is abuse confined to the far right, the settler movement, or ultra-orthodox Haredi sects. There is a sickness which permeates the whole settler society.

Most Israeli men say forced sex with acquaintance is not rape, as reported in an academic survey. Six out of 10 men said forced sex was not rape – and so did four out of 10 women. The results illustrated, the author said, the Israeli public's "tolerant attitude to rape by an acquaintance".

System failure

The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in "Israel" reports that police responses to sexual offences exhibit 'Systematic failure': Most complaints are not investigated by police - over 80% of sex offense cases in "Israel" are closed without action.

Gang rapes are a common feature of Israeli life. In one particularly awful case in Eilat in 2020 a 16 year old was raped by 30 men who reportedly stood in line waiting for their turn.

Amid a rise in high-profile gang rape cases in schools, The report found that most victims (63%) of reported gang rapes in 2018 were girls between the ages of 12 and 18.



In one case in the southern town of Netivot of the settler colony in 2019, a 13-year-old girl reported that she was repeatedly raped by four boys who were three or four years above her at the school. In another case in the North the same year, eight suspects between 14 and 16 were investigated for multiple rapes of an eleven year old girl.

If anything rape is seen as a sort of right for the Jewish supremacists who run the colony.

Who can forget the heroes' welcome for a gang of Jewish rapists returning from Cyprus after their crimes had been revealed back in 2019. Haaretz ran the headline "Sex-party Boys Cleared of Rape in Cyprus Get Heroes' Welcome in Israel." There were shouts of 'Israeli pride!' from friends and family at Ben-Gurion Airport, “then they opened a bottle of Champagne”.

Of course, in that particular case,e the victim was effectively bullied into recanting her testimony and was then convicted of lying about the events in Cyprus. It took years before the legal system admitted that it was wrong, by which time the perpetrators were long gone.

Meanwhile yet another case of young Jewish rapists occurred in Cyprus in 2023. As The Times reported, “On September 3, 2023, a week after arriving at the party hotspot popular with British teenagers, she was allegedly abducted, pinned down and raped by five Israeli men after being dragged from a pool party into their hotel room.” But they got off, “judges returned a not guilty verdict and the five defendants were free to return home to the northern Israeli town of Majd al-Krum, about 11 miles from the Lebanon border.”

In April this year, however, the Cypriot Attorney General appealed the acquittal.

Zionists love rape

Zionists, in other words, love rape. They don’t have any real concept that it is abuse, or if they do, they glory in their ability - their right - to commit abuse. Even the former President of "Israel", Moshe Katsav, has been convicted of rape

Zionist entity haven for child rapists

Many accused American pedophiles have reportedly fled to "Israel", taking advantage of the Law of Return, which grants automatic citizenship to Jews, with minimal barriers.

Jewish Community Watch (JCW), an American organization tracking these paedophiles, reports over 60 suspects fleeing from the US to "Israel", though the actual number is certainly higher due to limited resources and knowledge.

The Matzof Association, which monitors paedophilia in "Israel", estimates that tens of thousands of offenders operate each year, affecting around 100,000 victims annually.

It’s even been suggested by some Zionists that the regime is attempting to legislate to make the rape of children easier.

According to the government of the Zionist entity, there was “a 24 percent increase in children and teenagers treated by authorities after being sexually abused from 2019 to 2020, according to Welfare Ministry figures released Tuesday.”

According to the data, “10% of the victims were aged 3-6, 44% were 7-12 and 46% were 13-17.” About “half the cases of abuse were allegedly committed by family members. Some victims were abused by several people. Actual abuse numbers are thought to be much higher as many cases go unreported, according to experts.”

Paedophiles appear to be liberally spread throughout the global zionist movement. A former leader of the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the World Jewish Congress, as well as a long-time Labour MP, Greville Janner was alleged by more than thirty complainants to be a serial paedophile, but the police failed to properly investigate.

Strikingly, his three children all defended him, claiming that the allegations were all invented for nefarious purposes. His daughter, Laura Janner Klausner, is a Rabbi, and not just any old Rabbi. She is the former senior rabbi of Reform Judaism.

Reform Judaism - or to give it its full name, 'The Movement for Reform Judaism' - is the notionally reform-minded sect within Judaism, which, however, remains, in its own words, 'unequivocally Zionist'. It is closely allied with Liberal or Progressive Judaism in the World Union for Progressive Judaism (which is also Zionist) and has had its own case of an abusive Rabbi.

In other words, we should be clear that the alleged practice of paedophilia (and denial of it) is not confined to the ultra-orthodox, but also manifested among mainstream Zionists (the United Synagogue, also Zionist, to which Janner senior adhered) and on the liberal end of the spectrum.

What is true for their own children and for their women in general is, of course, magnified when it comes to non-Jews and in particular Palestinians: Women, Children, and men too.

The testimony of Ibrahim Salim revealed that sexual torture is routine, including the rape of children. He reported: ”For sexual torture they used to call out prisoners individually. When we were at Sde [Teiman] we heard that they raped someone. We went crazy when we heard that… When we heard that they actually raped him. They even raped children. I swear to God, there was a young guy from Zeitoun who was raped. Not a young man, a child. He was 15 years old.”

In the rape and torture camp at Sde Teiman, even the Western media have reported the mass rape of Palestinian hostages. And when video evidence was released there was a virtual insurrection to prevent the rapists being arrested or prosecuted.

"Israel" appears to be the only place in the world where there are actual demonstrations defending rapists as national heroes precisely because of their crimes.

So, of course, the Western media has been full of allegations about sexual crimes by the Palestinian Resistance for the past 18 months. All of these have been proven to be false, many of them actually invented and spread the rescue group Zaka. The founder of Zaka, Yehuda Meshi Zahav, who died in 2022, attempted suicide in 2021, after accusations of rape and pedophilia emerged in the daily Haaretz. Several people “testified that they were sexually assaulted by him days after he received the Israel Prize for his contribution to Israeli society. He then refused the prize because of the charges against him.”

Every Zionist accusation is a confession.