Israel’s Role in subverting Venezuela

Former British MP Chris Williamson examines the Zionist role in the attack on Venezuela.

Note: This episode was filmed before the recent US attack in late December 2025.

In this episode of Palestine Declassified, we’ll be revealing the Zionist links to the opposition in Venezuela, where successive governments, after Hugo Chavez came to power in 1998, have lent their support to Palestine and the Axis of Resistance.

In 2009 Venezuela expelled Israel’s ambassador and broke off all diplomatic ties with the Zionist colony.

The current Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, says the Palestinian resistance is engaged in what he describes as a “critical battle against fascism and colonialism.”

That’s why the revolutionary Venezuelan government is a beacon of anti-imperialism, and a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian people, as Latifa Abouchakra will explain in our first report.

Our next report uncovers the material ways in which the Zionist entity stands to gain from regime change in Venezuela.

Guest

Our guest contributor today is Oliver Dodd who’s an academic based at Liverpool John Moores University.

He Lectures in International Relations and Security Studies with a regional focus on Latin America.