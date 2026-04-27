Tracking Power update

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Colby Wang's avatar
Colby Wang
7d

I cannot understand what this says. An introduction to all the characters, and at least a brief personal and professional history is needed. Is this just written for a select group of insiders? How are all these groups connected. what is their stated and real intentions/outcomes? My interest is stirred enough to come back and read this again but I feel reluctant to look up these people without a better overall picture of the intentions of this article.

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