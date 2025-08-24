Tracking Power update

CLASS VAR
8h

Here is a point I’d like to add.

100% of the people signed up will be anti-zionist.

If/when this party solidifies it needs to be explicitly anti-zionist.

Ed McKeon
10h

"The difference is Your Party is being built with safeguards, transparency and structures that can’t be bent or captured in the same way. That’s how we turn lessons into real change." This seems to me to be the line that needs to be pushed hard. We should draw on Tony Benn's "What power have you got? Where did you get it from? In whose interests do you exercise it?" Then add a fourth: "If you abuse your the power given to you, how can we get rid of you?"

