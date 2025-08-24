James Schneider is the newly appointed Executive Committee member of Your Party for “Comms, inclusive of MSM, SM Speechwriter, Spokesperson, Supporter Comms”. It’s a long title and should in my view be seen as a power grab to marginalise other possible people who might give comms advice such as Georgie Robertson and Seumas Milne, who, I hear, are in the mix. The title has not been announced and was in fact leaked to me by concerned insiders.

James Schneider, just after hearing that Zarah Sultana is launching a new party live on air.

Schneider is not best pleased with all the sniping about Jeremy Corbyn’s advisers and in particular the drubbing that both he and Karie Murphy have been getting online.

They are being (rightly in my view) accused now of organising a coup in Your Party against Zarah Sultana and people are reminding them of their failures last time - of throwing their best comrades under the bus, of capitulating in the face of the Zionist movement and indeed of being actual Zionists themselves.

When Zarah Sultana helped to give this drubbing legs by denouncing those close to Jeremy for briefing the Murdoch press against her, something had to be done.

One of the things comrade Schneider has done to dampen the criticism is to produce a rebuttal briefing which has been circulated anonymously as “From someone at the top table in Your Party.” Recipients are directed: “Don’t share directly but save and use these points.”

This is typical of the spooky and conspiratorial approach of Schneider which he has no doubt learned in part from his former flat mate and even more spooky intel asset Ben Judah.

If this is the standard of briefing that Schneider will give when the Zionist movement comes knocking on the door of Your Party, (as they surely will), we can all be assured that the party response will be useless and ineffective.

Anyway, here it is in full. As you will see it fails to deliver any actual rebuttal and refuses even to discuss the actual allegations against Schneider, Karie Murphy and indeed Corbyn. In fact it is said that it might “help avoid getting bogged down in defensive detail.”

Read it and weep.

From someone at the top table in Your Party. Some points to use when countering the criticism.

Don’t share directly but save and use these points: Someone earlier in the chat asked for some positive, constructive responses to counter negative narratives, people misrepresenting the past, etc. Hope some of these help avoid getting bogged down in defensive detail. Just use/adapt if you find helpful:

On Solidarity & Unity

“Real change is never about one person — it’s about all of us, working together.”

“Solidarity means lifting each other up, not tearing each other down.”

“We’re stronger when we move as one — rooted in trust, accountability and fairness.”

“Your Party is about building a movement that can’t be divided, distracted or captured.”

On Leadership

“Leadership isn’t about ego or power — it’s about service, accountability, and building something bigger than yourself.”

“Jeremy’s role has always been about service and steady leadership, grounded in principles that don’t shift with the wind.”

“The strength of Your Party is that no one voice dominates — it’s about shared leadership and collective responsibility.”

“Our leadership is in our communities — that’s where trust and real change grow.”

On Hope & Direction

“What we’re building takes time, but it will endure because it’s rooted in fairness, democracy and accountability.”

“Hope grows from the ground up — every local action, every act of solidarity, strengthens the whole.”

“We’re laying foundations that can’t be captured or corrupted like the old machine — that’s why patience and trust matter.”

“Speculation wastes energy — what builds hope is engagement, visibility and grassroots work.”

Diplomatic Responses to Misrepresentation / Past Narratives

“It’s natural that people will have different readings of the past, but what matters now is that Your Party learns from experience and builds something stronger — democratic, accountable and representative of us all.”

“Yes, mistakes and challenges happened before. The difference is Your Party is being built with safeguards, transparency and structures that can’t be bent or captured in the same way. That’s how we turn lessons into real change.”

“Everyone has their view of history, but our focus has to be forward. What matters is that we’re creating something that belongs to all of us and is strong enough to deliver lasting change.”

“People will always debate what happened before — but the truth is we now have the chance to shape something new, built on experience, rooted in accountability, and focused on delivering for the many.”

#SackSchneiderNow

#DismantleZionism