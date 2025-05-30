Jenny Hocking

Share this postTracking Power updateJenny HockingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript7Share this postTracking Power updateJenny HockingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Jenny HockingMonash University, Melbourne talks about her talk on Australian counter-terrorismDavid MillerMay 30, 20257Share this postTracking Power updateJenny HockingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareTranscriptThe interview was conducted at the June 2015 Understanding Conflict conference.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postTracking Power updateJenny HockingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTracking Power updateSubscribeAuthorsDavid MillerRecent PostsStanding on the right side of history awardMay 29 • David MillerUnderstanding Who “Standing Together” areMay 27 • David MillerJeremy KeenanMay 26 • David MillerMeet Israel's ZAKA, the group that fabricated the 'beheaded babies' storyMay 24 • David MillerChris SimpsonMay 5 • David MillerDeepa Kumar speaks about her lecture in Bath in 2015May 4 • David MillerMark HayesApr 29 • David Miller
Share this post