An extract from What is Islamophobia published by Pluto in 2017.

By Narzanin Massoumi, Tom Mills and David Miller

Part one of this chapter is here. Part two is here.

The secularist movement

The curious peregrinations of one strand of the black feminist movement notwithstanding, is there any more general tendency suggestive of a movement in development? There is a strong clue in the names of the organisations listed above as signatories to the letter to Exeter Feminist Society. The arguments put forward by the New Atheists and advanced by SBS, and to some extent WAF, are echoed in the broader secularist movement. It should be noted, however, that as with the history of WAF the story here is very much one of contest and struggle over the meaning of secularism as Islamophobic ideas have spread across society. Just as with Zionism, the secularist movement is not entirely in the grip of Islamophobia, and the story we tell of the Islamophobic currents and their evolution is illustrated by details of the resistance to such ideas from within the movement.

We can see such conflicts in the politics of the National Secular Society in the UK and in a range of other similar organisations. As WAF began to fall apart, Sahgal worked in a ‘subgroup’ on Law discussing Sharia councils and tribunals. In this she felt her ‘most useful contributions’ were to ‘the One Law for All campaign, where, after immense hard work Maryam Namazie and Anne Marie Waters built an important coalition’ – a coalition with which some members of WAF did not want to affiliate (Sahgal, 2014: location 1877). This coalition illustrates very well the milieu in which Sahgal’s faction from WAF operated in the period from 2011 onwards. It also neatly ties together the key secularist groups with the Christian right, the neoconservatives and the counterjihad movement, as we now discuss.

Let us start with One Law for All, the grouping cited by Sahgal, and then consider other elements of the coalition. One Law for All (OLFA) was created in 2008 to campaign against Sharia courts and tribunals. It 258liberal and left movements and the rise of islamophobia

was headed by Maryam Namazie and Anne Marie Waters. Namazie is an Iranian-born activist who became a director of OLFA in June 2012, along with Anne Marie Waters. Namazie is also associated with a range of other secularist groupings including the Council of Ex Muslims, and she is on the Central Committee of the Worker-Communist Party of Iran. In 2006 she joined Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Irshad Manji, Taslima Nasreen and a host of other neocon and counterjihad-connected activists in signing the ‘Manifesto against Islamism’, which affirmed that ‘after having overcome fascism, Nazism, and Stalinism, the world now faces a new totalitarian global threat: Islamism’. In OLFA, the Manifesto and numerous other activities it is clear that the primary target is Islam. It is doubtful that any other religion would be described as exhibiting ‘totalitarianism’. The orientation of OLFA towards the right is inadvertently illustrated by the title of its report on the far right, Enemies, Not Allies (One Law for All, 2011). The implication is that readers of the report might be in some doubt about the politics of the far right.

Also in the coalition on Sharia was an organisation called British Muslims for Secular Democracy, a group set up by the journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown amongst others. Its spokesperson, Tehmina Kazi, is listed as an expert on the website of the European Foundation on Democracy, a neoconservative outfit in Brussels that claims to be independent but which was in fact funded significantly by the hardline neocon Foundation for Defense of Democracies, based in Washington, DC (Cronin et al., 2016). Kazi also advised on the proposed bill that gave expression to the demands of the coalition on Sharia, the Arbitration and Mediation Services (Equality) Bill in January 2012, which sought to make it an offence for anyone to claim or imply that Sharia courts or councils have legal jurisdiction over family or criminal law in Britain. The figurehead who introduced the bill was a member of the House of Lords, the ultra-conservative Christian, Baroness Caroline Cox. Cox is well known for her involvement with organisations often described as Christian fundamentalist, strange company for secularists. Cox has a career-long connection to the Christian right. She was involved with a series of conservative and Cold War pressure groups including the Freedom Association and the Committee for a Free Britain, as well as the early US-funded neoconservative group, the Institute for European Defence and Security Studies (Powerbase, 2016b). Cox was also a founder of One Jerusalem set up in 2000 to oppose the peace negotiations and to campaign for an undivided Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a status that would require normalising the illegal occupation of East Jerusalem – a policy not in line with that of either the UK, US or Israeli governments. More recently, Cox was expelled from the Conservative Party in 2004 for urging a vote for UKIP, and with UKIP peer Lord Pearson invited Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders to show his film Fitna in Parliament (which has also received praise from Richard Dawkins). Wilders was banned by the Home Secretary when Cox was party to a subsequent attempt to invite him to the UK.

Baroness Cox had previously confirmed that Kazi was ‘prepared to speak out in public and support my Bill’ in a talk at David Horowitz’s Restoration Weekend in Florida in November 2011. Kazi further contributed to a booklet seeking to provide evidence in support of Cox’s bill.

Also contributing chapters were an organisation called Inspire and the Bristol counter-terror police officer, Kalsoom Bashir (who was by that stage already involved with Inspire and later appointed secretary and then director of the group (Miller and Massoumi, 2016)). It can be noted that Inspire is a very striking case of penetration of civil society by the state. Despite maintaining that it is an independent women’s rights organisation, leaked internal Home Office documents record its flagship Makingastand campaign as a ‘RICU product’, that is, a covert product of the Home Office strategic communications department (Miller and Massoumi, 2016).

The National Secular Society

In this section we briefly examine the National Secular Society. This is the venerable and long established (since 1866) key secularist organisation in the UK. While it retains a significant number of liberal and left ‘honorary associates’, and is by no means straightforwardly an anti-Muslim organisation, the National Secular Society has provided a space for Islamophobic ideas and arguments. Gathered together as honorary associates are a number of those we have discussed in this chapter including from the New Atheist camp Dawkins, Hitchens and A.C. Grayling. In addition, the list includes Nick Cohen, Maryam Namazie, Pragna Patel, Gita Sahgal, as well as Maajid Nawaz of Quilliam and Taslima Nasrin (associated with both the Islamophobic Gatestone 260liberal and left movements and the rise of islamophobia

Institute and the counterjihad grouping, the International Free Press Society) (Powerbase, 2017). It should be noted that others on the list of associates are not connected to these Islamophobic networks and we assume most would oppose this kind of activity.

The links with openly anti-Muslim organisations are underscored by the Islamophobia denial featured on the National Secular Society website, such as a piece by the National Secular Society Communication Officer Benjamin Jones titled, ‘The “Islamophobia” delusion’. Amongst Jones’s objections to the term Islamophobia was the familiar refrain that Islam is a religion not a race. He notes that ‘ex-Muslims, non-devout Muslims, or even Sikhs – and others who are mistaken for Muslims’ are often victims of Islamophobia. This is of course correct, but it is not at all clear to us in what sense this renders Islamophobia a ‘delusion’. If anti-Semites target not only devout Jews visibly identifiable through their religious dress, but also liberal and secular Jews, or Gentiles wrongly assumed, for whatever reason, to be Jewish, that does not in any way minimise the problem of anti-Jewish racism. The same point applies to Islamophobia. A similar confusion over race and religion is evident later in the piece where Jones claims that we ‘lazily use the phrase “anti-Muslim racism” – which,’ he writes, ‘makes as much sense as “anti-Christian racism”: because in fact “Muslims are the most ethnically diverse” religion in England and Wales.’ We discussed the limitation of this argument in the Introduction of this book and will not go over it again here. Suffice it to say that Jones’s argument about the diversity of both British Muslims and the victims of ‘anti-Muslim bigotry’ in Britain, while true, really has no bearing on the issues at hand. And it is also why we turn our attention to the state and powerful social movements ‘from above’. It is largely the practices of the state and the activities of powerful political movements – whether driven by animus or expediency – that leads to violence and discrimination towards people of particular cultural, linguistic, ethnic and religious backgrounds; in this case Muslims.

In concluding on the National Secular Society, let us note that Companies House records that up until April 2014, Anne Marie Waters served as a director of the organisation (Companies House, 2017). This is the same individual who, as noted earlier, was a spokesperson for One Law For All alongside Maryam Namazie. Waters has since joined UKIP, started the anti-Islam groups, Sharia Watch and VOICE (Victims Of Islamic Cultural Extremism), consorted with Alan Ayling (strategist and 261what is islamophobia? racism, social movements and the state sometime funder of the English Defence League (Aked, 2015b)) and was recorded by the Daily Mirror (Cortbus and Myers, 2015) saying: ‘a lot of people need to be deported’, ‘many mosques need to be closed down’ and ‘immigration from Islamic countries has to stop entirely’ (cited in Mills et al., 2015b). As far as we are aware, the National Secular Society has never condemned these comments, nor distanced itself from Waters, whereas another of her former organisations, One Law For All, has done so. Indeed, in its 2014 annual report published in October, the National Secular Society pictured and thanked Waters, and even promoted Sharia Watch’s tendentious Learning Jihad ‘report’ in November (National Secular Society, 2014).

Social movements in the service of the state

The evidence we give above suggests that social movements from above are not only engaged in attempting to push the state to intensify discrim- ination and oppression (or limit the space for dissent and democratic participation), but are also engaged in trying to push through and implement state policies, whether or not they have campaigned or lobbied for them. Quilliam is an excellent example of such an organisation. In a way, though, Quilliam and a number of other counter-extremism groupings – such as Inspire – are not cleanly separable from the state. In fact, the state plays a strong role in managing and deploying such civil society groups as part of its counter-terrorism apparatus. As we have seen elsewhere in this book, Quilliam was set up with more than £3 million funding from the government in its first three years and is now funded by a range of non-government actors including foundations which also fund the Islamophobia network (Aked, 2015c). Amongst its other activities, Quilliam is attempting to drive through the government’s Prevent policy in higher education in the UK through its ‘right2debate’ campaign and by forming Quilliam student societies. Right2debate is ironically named since its intention is to ensure either that pro-government speakers are added to the platform at meetings on Prevent, or Palestine, or British foreign policy, or to ensure that the events cannot take place. The organisational basis of Quilliam’s campus groups is often the secular or humanist societies on campus, which is interesting given the attempt by Quilliam to present itself as a Muslim organisation. Outcomes, as we have suggested, are a crucial delimiter, and notionally liberal or left social movements to some extent have to argue that they are not intending the kinds of outcomes that we are suggesting here. There seems to us to be only a limited number of responses to that. Either they are deliberately misleading their own supporters, and the world more generally, about the real intention and outcomes of their activities, or they are naive and mistaken about the geopolitical stakes of the struggles in which they engage, or perhaps some combination of the two.

Concluding comments

We have outlined here an array of political currents from the pro-war left to various stripes of secularism. We have noted the overlapping similarity of their ideas and the inter-organisational networks through with they work. We have tried to show that their disputes and developments have often been in the context of internal debate and dissent as well as in the context of a developing politics. It seems clear that while some of those in these groups did not start off as campaigners pushing for the oppressive conditions that are faced by Muslims in the West, many of them have ended up there. It is in this sense that we refer to the movements discussed here as becoming social movements from above - their trajectory putting them into de facto alliance with other Islamophobic currents, whether they intended this or not.

