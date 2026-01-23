An extract from What is Islamophobia published by Pluto in 2017.

By Narzanin Massoumi, Tom Mills and David Miller

As this tale of the pro-war left (in Part 1) and its various iterations and outputs illustrates, the line between the left and the conservative, neoconservative or Zionist right is not always a clear one. The pro-war left was not so very left in the end, but it was more or less united on its suspicions of religion and in particular Islam. A pro-war position that saw the Saddam Hussein regime, Hamas or Hezbollah as ‘fascist’ or used such terms as ‘Islamofascism’ (Molyneux, 2016) was already racialising Muslims. A strong element of this current of opinion was the defence of abstract secularism in opposition to ‘Islamism’ or ‘fundamentalism’, and the tendency for this to veer into obvious racism as demonstrated in particular by the so-called New Atheists, as well as by sections of the formal secularist movement, and it is to these currents that we now turn.

The New Atheists

The ‘New Atheists’ is an initially pejorative term coined in late 2006 to refer to a handful of anti-theist public intellectuals who became prominent in the early period of the ‘War on Terror’. The best known of these is the British evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, who that year published his best-selling book, The God Delusion, and who remains the best known intellectual of the contemporary atheist movement. After Dawkins, the two most influential New Atheists have been the late Christopher Hitchens, a British political commentator and essayist whose book God is Not Great was published in 2007, and the American writer Sam Harris, who found fame with his 2004 book, The End of Faith, and later trained as a neuroscientist. Along with the somewhat less well known American scholar, Daniel Dennett, the author of Breaking the Spell (2006), these men came to be known as the ‘Four Horsemen of New Atheism’; the leading figures in a newly assertive atheist and secularist movement that came to the fore in the mid to late 2000s. Since then, a number of other atheist and humanist intellectuals have also become prominent, perhaps most notably the British humanist philosopher A.C. Grayling and the Harvard psychologist and linguist Steven Pinker. Together with a host of other less well-known figures, these men (the movement is mostly male and its intellectuals overwhelmingly so) lead a relatively privileged, well-educated Anglo-American social movement that coheres around atheist, secularist, humanist and rationalist organi-sations, societies and websites, holds conferences, and produces books, videos and blogs.

There is some dispute as to whether there is anything particularly new about the New Atheism. At the level of ideas there has been no notable innovation on display. Notwithstanding the utilisation of some new findings from the fields of genetics and neuroscience, there is little to distinguish the arguments advanced by Dawkins et al. from the Darwinian-inspired scientific atheism of the nineteenth century, which pitched modern science against anachronistic religious authority, and liberal freethinking against the superstitions and credulity of the faithful. Like the more strident of their Victorian antecedents, the New Atheists hold that religion is a malign influence in the world that should be challenged politically and intellectually. They regard it as a legacy of the pre-scientific age (and perhaps a by-product of some evolutionary adaptation) that encourages irrational thought, justifies illiberal ideas and practices, and leads to, or at least exacerbates, violent conflicts. In this respect, the New Atheists essentially offer a particularly forceful exposition of some assumptions that are latent in much liberal, and some leftist and conservative, thought. If there is some novelty to put the ‘new’ in ‘New Atheism’, it lies less in their ideas – their critiques of religion and religiosity are either rather crude or completely unoriginal – and more in the strident manner in which these ideas have been expressed, and the historical circumstances in which they have been mobilised.

The early secularists and atheists were particularly concerned to curtail any influence the churches exercised over the education system, and in doing so they opposed religious authorities with considerable social power. But while broadly in agreement as to the need to overcome repressive religious authority, these atheists were otherwise a politically heterogeneous group. Many identified with humanist and socialist ideals. But others saw the eradication of religion and the expansion of scientific authority as an end in itself, or at least as part of a less radical process of social transformation based upon individual liberal and freethinking.

The New Atheists stand more in this latter tradition of atheism. Moreover, they operate in a context in which the social authority of the natural sciences is fairly well entrenched, even if religion has not been completely exorcised from primary and secondary education and public life. This context is obviously important in understanding the politics of the New Atheism. As a political and intellectual movement, it stands not in opposition to dominant ideas or powerful institutions, but against religious belief, and ideas considered irrational or unscientific more generally, and against relatively marginal, if not insignificant, politically mobilised religious movements. The latter principally includes both the Christian right in the US, and more significantly for our purposes the various religiously inspired Middle Eastern and Asian groups and movements, some of which have militarily opposed the US and its allies – movements which have come to symbolise a rise in religiosity and ‘religious fundamentalism’ in the late twentieth and early twentieth centuries, which has alarmed liberals.

As all accounts of the New Atheism note, the 9/11 attacks and the politics of the War on Terror were crucial to the emergence of the movement in the mid 2000s. Sam Harris’s The End of Faith grew out of an essay he wrote in response to the 9/11 attacks and opens with an account of a suicide bombing. In that book, Harris devotes a whole chapter to ‘the problem with Islam’, noting, and then immediately dismissing, the political factors that have driven Middle Eastern political violence, such as the US-sponsored Israeli occupation of Palestine and the diplomatic support provided by the US and its allies to authoritarian regimes in the region. It is in fact, Harris insists in The End of Faith, an ‘infatuation with Koranic eschatology’ alone that explains ‘terrorism’, asserting that we are ‘at war with Islam’ (2004: 11, 109). He would subsequently go as far as remarking that those ‘who speak most sensibly about the threat that Islam poses to Europe are actually fascists’ (cited in LeDrew, 2015: 86). The logic of Harris’s pugnacious prose, as with countless others, is to depoliticise the analysis of ‘terrorism’ in the Middle East, and to morally legitimise policies feeding the cycle of violence there. But despite the strong emphasis Harris places on reason and evidence, his argument simply does not stand up. Robert Pape’s work on the use of suicide terrorism, which examined attacks between 1980 and 2003, found that such attacks were not connected to Islam, or to religion more generally, but driven by a desire to expel foreign occupiers (Pape, 2003, 2005; for a discussion of subsequent trends and questions of causation and policy responses, see also Atran, 2006). While in purely statistical terms Pape’s conclusions could arguably be challenged in the light of the extraordinary growth in suicide bombings that followed the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq – which skewed the data greatly in favour of ostensibly religiously motivated actors – later research, based on much more extensive analysis of the data on ‘terrorism’, has more definitively undermined the Harris thesis. In 2015, the Institute for Economics and Peace published the results of an extensive statistical analysis of the largest existing dataset on ‘terrorist’ incidents, comparing that data with over 5,000 datasets, indices and attitudinal surveys. The researchers found no significant correlation between ‘terrorism’ and religiosity, nor any significant correlation between ‘terrorism’ and the percentage of Muslims in a population. What they did find, however, was a strong correlation with ongoing armed conflict, state repression, political instability and a history of sectarian violence and hostility between religious or ethnic groups (Institute for Economics and Peace, 2015: 100–4).

These findings are broadly in keeping with Krueger’s less extensive statistical analysis, which suggested a link between ‘terrorism’ and political repression (Krueger, 2007). The best evidence, then, suggests that the actual drivers of ‘terrorism’ are precisely those that Harris dismisses. Religion obviously plays some role, but only insofar as social conflicts will often assume a sectarian character along religious fault lines. The attempts by Harris to afford causal primacy to religion – and Islam in particular – therefore flies in the face of the best evidence.

The same flawed arguments are also at work in the reactionary polemics of Christopher Hitchens, which won him such acclaim in the latter years of his life. The attacks of 9/11, Hitchens argued, could not be attributed to the contemporary geopolitics of the Middle East. Like another favourite intellectual of the Bush administration, the conservative Orientalist Bernard Lewis, he argued that the ‘grievance and animosity’ felt towards the US in the Middle East was attributable to historic civilisational animus between Islam and Europe, and to the failure and inability of Islam to undergo a Reformation and come to terms with modernity (Seymour, 2012: 70).

By the time Hitchens found his greatest fame as one of the ‘Four Horseman of New Atheism’, the former leftist had already established himself as an outspoken apologist for US imperialism. Weeks after the 9/11 attacks, he confessed to having felt ‘exhilaration’ that day, as he anticipated a ‘battle’ against ‘theocratic barbarism’ that he pledged he would ‘[prosecute] to the utmost’ (Hitchens, 2001) – an effort that would involve advocating torture and displaying an almost gleeful celebration of violence (Seymour, 2005). In that same article, Hitchens recalled ‘the last confrontation with clerical bloodlust in 1989’; a reference to the Rushdie Affair, during which he had come strongly to the defence of the threatened author. In his memoir, Hitchens would write: ‘I don’t think it’s possible to overstate the importance of the Rushdie case’, comparing his friend (Rushdie) to the victims of Stalinism and describing him as ‘the lineal descendent of all those who have had to confront the totalitarian idea’. Hitchens referred to God as a ‘celestial dictator’ and seems to have regarded his own anti-theism as part of his supposed anti-totalitarian politics – which saw him move dramatically to the right in the 2000s. Richard Seymour, the author of Unhitched: The Trial of Christopher Hitchens, suggests that Hitchens’s wholehearted embrace of atheist politics in 2007, while to some extent rooted in his earlier rather crude Marxist anti-theism, and his role in the Rushdie Affair, was at least in part an opportunistic response to the unravelling of the neoconservative project around that time (Seymour, 2012: 54).

The ‘overall thrust’ of Hitchens’s writing on religion, Seymour notes, is ‘to pin on it social evils that are the product of a much more complex set of determinations’ (Seymour, 2012: 67). As we have seen also with Harris, 244liberal and left movements and the rise of islamophobia this is the basic problem at the heart of the New Atheism whenever it stumbles from evolutionary theory and metaphysics into politics. As LeDrew also notes, its proponents have tended to obscure ‘social reality by making religion a scapegoat for social problems at the expense of a careful examination of the structure of modern society’ (LeDrew, 2015: 90). In the case of Hitchens, Harris and other right-wing New Atheists, this has made their writings at times barely distinguishable from the most hysterical neoconservative polemics. The same observation, though, could also be made of the more measured Richard Dawkins, who is still the leading New Atheist intellectual. A world without religion, Dawkins claims, would have

no suicide bombers, no 9/11, no 7/7, no Crusades, no witch-hunts, no Gunpowder Plot, no India partition, no Israeli/Palestinian wars, no Serb/Croat/Muslim massacres, no persecution of Jews as ‘Christ-kill- ers’, no Northern Ireland ‘troubles’, no ‘honour killings … no flogging of female skin for the crime of showing an inch of it. (Dawkins, 2016: 23–4)

As this passage illustrates, Dawkins believes that patriarchal violence and political conflicts involving religious groups are in some straightforward way caused by religion. Shortly after 9/11, he wrote a piece describing religion as ‘the underlying source of the divisiveness in the Middle East’ and ‘the elephant in the room that everybody is too polite – or too devout – to notice’ (Dawkins, 2001). The article, however, was more measured than many contemporary commentaries, and since then Dawkins – who publicly opposed the 2003 invasion of Iraq – has generally been less willing than many other New Atheists to pronounce on the politics of the Middle East, or to attribute conflicts there to religion. In contrast to Hitchens, who was a thoroughly political animal, and whose anti-theism was part of a lifelong political struggle, Dawkins is the quintessential liberal elitist who sees his atheism as stemming from his commitment to scientific truth. His major concern, and one ostensibly shared by the more right-wing New Atheists, is with confronting threats to scientific rationality, which is seen not just as a principle of education and research, but also political governance. For Dawkins, politics is not a sphere for deliberation and negotiation between conflicting ideas and interests, but a specialist field requiring particular knowledge and expertise. This is well illustrated by an interview with The Times in 2016 in which he remarked:

If you are going to have an operation you want to have an elite surgeon, if you are going to board a plane you want an elite pilot. The same should be true of government. We need to be governed by the elite rather than by people like you and me. (Sylvester, 2016: 2–3)

This elitist conception of politics, combined with a faith in the inherently irrational and reactionary nature of religion, means that the more liberal Dawkins still vociferously opposes any encroachment into politics by religious groups, which are seen as a threat to a just and rational social order. Dawkins’s politics, whilst some way from the histrionics and apologetics of Hitchens and Harris, respectively, is equally not defined by the sort of pluralism that has characterised much contemporary liberal thought. Multiculturalism is thought to too readily accommodate religious beliefs and practices, or facilitate political influence from religious groups. As LeDrew notes of the New Atheists, they perceive the modern scientific and liberal democratic order to be ‘under threat by a swirling concoction of religious ignorance, epistemic relativism, identity politics, and cultural pluralism’ (LeDrew, 2015: 2). In this respect, there is an affinity between the strident liberal elitism exemplified by Dawkins and much more reactionary political actors who have identified broadly the same political and intellectual currents as having eroded the self- confidence of Western civilisation, or as more immediately representing a threat to critical inquiry and freedom of speech. Islamophobia, from this perspective, is seen as a bogus concept that contributes towards an irrational and censorious culture. ‘There’s a tendency among liberals in the West,’ Dawkins remarked in 2016, ‘to bend over backwards because they’re terrified of being called racist. Islam gets a free pass’:

There’s an awful confusion in many people’s minds. They think Islam is a race, which of course it isn’t. If you’re seen to criticise Islam you are often accused of racism, which is absurd. I’m all for offending people’s religion. I think it should be offended at every opportunity. (cited in Sylvester, 2016: 2–3)

This distrust of, and impatience with, multiculturalism and ‘political correctness’ – both products, however imperfect, of social movements 246liberal and left movements and the rise of islamophobia from below – in combination with considerable arrogance, ignorance and political naivety, has brought Dawkins and other purported defenders of scientific rationality into the orbit of more committed reactionaries. As the preceding discussion illustrates, the New Atheists are not a politically homogeneous grouping, and neither can the New Atheism in any straightforward way be clearly demarcated from broader humanist, atheist and secularist currents. In his study, LeDrew suggests that the bulk of the contemporary atheist movement are more conciliatory towards religion, and hold more pluralistic views, than the leading New Atheist intellectuals. He distinguishes between humanist atheism – which understands religion as a product of social organisation, to be overcome by social transformation – and the atheism of the New Atheists – which in the tradition of Victorian scientific atheism sees religion as an organised delusion to be corrected by modernity and scientific rationality. He describes the various conflicts within secularist, humanist and rationalist organisations and societies between these conflicting visions. He notes, for example, the shift to the right at the Center for Inquiry in the US, from a philosophy of secular humanism, and a more conciliatory politics, under its founder Paul Kurtz, to a more confrontational approach under Ronald Linday, who brought it closer to a right-wing libertarian position and pioneered International Blasphemy Day (LeDrew, 2015: 195–7). LeDrew argues that this is symptomatic of the growing prominence of what he terms the Atheist Right, and suggests that the ‘New Atheism’s totalitarian and neoconservative streak is only one aspect of the growth of the right wing of the secular movement more broadly’ (LeDrew, 2015: 188).

Similar conflicts over the politics of the atheist and secularist movement are evident in the UK. In 2013, the incoming editor of the New Humanist, Daniel Trilling, criticised Dawkins’s remarks about Islam, arguing that some ‘criticisms’ of religion can be racist, and emphasising the need ‘to find common ground between people of different religious beliefs and none’ (Trilling, 2013).

Secularism, feminism and anti-racism

Similar arguments and disputes over the role of religion have animated the feminist movement and in particular led to one strand of black feminism which prioritised sexism and patriarchy within ethnic minority communities, as opposed to, or in addition to, anti-racist struggles. The particular current we discuss here has, we contend, ended up supporting Islamophobic positions and activities.

Southall Black Sisters

Southall Black Sisters emerged, ten years before the Rushdie Affair, in 1979 during a period of a wide variety of political struggles – including significant anti-racist struggles. During this time, there were mass campaigns against immigration controls, fascist violence, racist policing and widespread criminalisation of black communities. Black feminist organisations grew rapidly in this period, partly in response to racism within the feminist movement (Amos and Parmar, 1997; Carby, 1997).

In 1978 the Organisation of Women of Asian and African Descent (OWAAD) was founded as a national body with the overall aim of challenging the specific forms of oppression faced by the different categories of black women. Informed by the political blackness of the anti-racist movement, the commitment was to forge unity between African, Caribbean and Asian women and the aim was to stress common- alities as well as heterogeneity of experiences. The demise of OWAAD in 1982 came partly as a result of tensions amongst black feminists over the competing priorities of feminist and anti-racist struggles. According to Avtar Brah (1992) (a founding member of Southall Black Sisters), there were disagreements over the importance of racism in structuring oppression felt by black and minority women. For some within OWAAD the racist devaluation of black cultures meant the priority should be activities to ‘reclaim’ these cultural sites. Others placed greater emphasis on challenging aspects of minority cultures in which women’s oppression was reproduced: the problem of male violence; the division of labour; dowry and forced marriages; clitorecdectomy; and heterosexism (Brah, 1992: 134–5).

Southall Black Sisters (SBS) and then later Women Against Fundamentalism (WAF) emerged within this context. Although SBS arose initially in response to the death of Blair Peach – a teacher from New Zealand killed by police at a demonstration against a National Front rally in Southall – the organisation soon shifted its attention to supporting Asian women who had been victims of domestic violence. By Pragna Patel’s (2014) account, the organisation had in fact started to dwindle 248liberal and left movements and the rise of islamophobia

by 1981. Patel then re-established SBS (later joined by Meena Patel and Hannana Siddiqui) to – in her own words – work ‘against the grain’ of existing anti-racist and feminist orthodoxies. The new incarnation of SBS sought to challenge patriarchy within ethnic minority groups while remaining committed to anti-racism. In short, their argument was that the official policies and funding arrangements of state multiculturalism produced a distinctly male ‘community’ leadership. This, they claimed, elevated conservative figures as ‘community leaders’ at the expense of more radical, secularist voices, and as a result worked against the interests of minority women (Patel, 1997: 263). While in some ways this aligned with the left critiques of a top-down state-sponsored multiculturalism (Sivanandan, 1990), the organisation ran into conflict with existing anti-racist organisations (Patel, 1997; Sahgal and Yuval-Davis, 1992).

The Rushdie Affair

The publication of Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses at the end of the 1980s marked an important turning point in both expressions of Muslim political agency and liberal-left secularist politics in the UK. Following the publication of the book, Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (religious ruling) calling for the death of Rushdie, and there were mass mobilisations globally against the book for its portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad and other revered figures.

What followed from these mobilisations was a distinct form of political organisation of Muslim groups in Britain. Most notably, the UK Action Committee on Islamic Affairs (UKACIA), which later broadened into the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), became the organisation accepted by the government and other bodies as the chosen interlocutor for addressing the concerns of British Muslims. The organisation focused on lobbying on four issues: a distinct Muslim religious voice; legislation on religious incitement to racial hatred; socio-economic policies addressing the severe disadvantage of Pakistani and Bangladeshi groups; and finally, state recognition and allocation of resources to Islamic schools (Modood, 2009: 492).

Many on the left were critical of such religiously oriented identity- based politics, which they considered a distraction from more radical, broad-based politics such as the Asian Youth Movement (Sivanandan, 1990). Although at the time of the Rushdie Affair the response of 249what is islamophobia? racism, social movements and the state anti-racist and leftist organisations was formally in support of Muslims in their struggle against racism, there was a reluctance to support the full range of political demands being made – particularly the demands for censorship. Instead, the left campaigned on the basis of the slogans such as ‘Fight racism, not Rushdie’ (Modood, 2005: 103) or ‘No to censorship; no to racism’ (Jenkins, 2014). This orientation was critical of Muslim political agency, but saw the struggle against fascism as a clear area where unity against racism was important. Matters were not so clear for SBS.

Women Against Fundamentalism

A significant development in the post-Rushdie fallout was the formation of Women Against Fundamentalism (WAF). WAF was founded in London in spring 1989 following a meeting organised by SBS and the Southall Labour Party Women’s section, in defence of Salman Rushdie. Formed on the basis of the founding statement: ‘the separation of the state and religion in Britain as a precondition for defeating fundamentalism’ (WAF, 1990), WAF’s first major political action was to confront anti-Rushdie protestors at a demonstration in Parliament Square in May 1989 with the slogans: ‘Our tradition: struggle not submission’, ‘Religious leaders don’t speak for us’, ‘Blasphemy law polices dissent’, ‘Fear is your weapon/courage is ours’. Two separate groups of fascists were also marching that day against the Rushdie protestors, so anti-racists and leftist activists reportedly decided to support the anti-Rushdie protestors. WAF marched separately to all these groups. Their key demands were to support Salman Rushdie and free speech, to oppose representation by ‘community leaders’ and to abolish the blasphemy laws (Dhaliwal and Yuval-Davis, 2014: location 5905). Later, WAF expanded these to include disestablishment of the Church of England and an end to the funding of religious schools.

Women Against Fundamentalism and the ‘War on Terror’

During the 1990s, WAF played a less active role, formally closing their offices in 1996 (Dhaliwal and Yuval-Davis, 2014: location 305). But following the events of 9/11 and the subsequent Iraq War, WAF began to revive its activities. By this time, however, they were operating in quite a different political environment. Firstly, unlike during the Rushdie 250liberal and left movements and the rise of islamophobia Affair, sections of the left and some Muslim groups had begun working in a closer political coalition. Also, in marked contrast to the Rushdie Affair (Asad, 1990), politically mobilised Muslims now had a plurality, or a majority, of public opinion behind them. The Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) began working closely with the Stop the War Coalition (StWC) and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) in organising protests against the US–UK Iraq War. The first joint demon- stration was called on 28 September 2002, co-sponsored by StWC, MAB and the CND, mobilising an estimated 400,000 people.

The Iraq War shifted the relationship between the MCB and the government, with the MCB attacked and then sidelined for its opposition to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – part of a broader political attack on multiculturalism. In 2006, the New Labour Minister, Ruth Kelly, made a speech, which announced the government’s intention to actively: ‘develop relationships with a wider network of Muslim organ- isations’ especially those involved in ‘taking a proactive leadership role in tackling extremism and defending our shared values’. This ‘wider network’ included the a range of groups less critical of the war in Iraq than mainstream Muslim opinion, such as the Sufi Muslim Council, Al Khoei Foundation, British Muslims for a Secular Democracy and the Quilliam Foundation.

WAF found themselves in a difficult position in this environment; their criticisms of multiculturalism were now commonly heard from conservative, neoconservative and far-right sources. But despite this, WAF once again defined themselves against the existing positions of the left. They opposed StWC’s relationship with the MAB. In language not dissimilar to that of the English Defence League and the counterjihad movement (see Chapter 8), they accused the StWC of an ‘Islamisation of demonstrations’ for allowing prayers to be led from the stage on one occasion. We can assume the incident they are referring to (as they do not elaborate) was the StWC-led demonstration against the Afghan War in November 2001. At this demonstration, which occurred during the month of Ramadan, there was a communal breaking of the fast, with a prayer led by an Imam. Since WAF claim to have no issue with religious observance, we would not expect them to object to allowing Muslims present at a demonstration to observe their religious practice. Yet, WAF criticised StWC on exactly this basis, part of a broader effort to incorporate opposition to religious fundamentalism into their campaigns. Their 251what is islamophobia? racism, social movements and the state anti- (Iraq) war leaflet carried the slogan: ‘No to imperialism – no to all religious fundamentalism’, and stated:

While condemning the ‘War on Terror’, which is fuelling increased anti-Muslim racism and the criminalisation of certain Muslims, we oppose the fundamentalists in the USA, in Iraq and across the world, who are using the conflict as an opportunity to promote reactionary, violent, discriminatory and divisive politics under the banner of religion. (cited in Dhaliwal and Yuval-Davis, 2014: location 5919)

WAF’s position in this period did not sit comfortably with all members of the organisation. Some were concerned that they were not getting the balance right between addressing issues of anti-Muslim racism while staying committed to their secular feminist project (Al-Ali, 2014: location 3785). In fact, some members were becoming uncomfortable with some of the company WAF was beginning to keep. As Nadje Al-Ali (2014: location 3792) writes:

I also started to get a bit worried about WAF’s occasional working together with groups and individuals I perceive to be ‘secular funda- mentalists’ – i.e. those who have a righteous, ‘I have the only one truth’ kind of attitude – and about whether WAF are being careful enough about disentangling religious fundamentalism and religion. The strange political convergence between radical feminist anti-racists and various Islamophobic movements came to the fore very publicly in early 2010 when Gita Sahgal, a co-founder of SBS and WAF, publicly attacked CAGE’s Moazzam Begg in the pages of the Sunday Times. In a relatively short article leading to an international media storm, Sahgal aired her objections to her then employer Amnesty International partnering with Begg and CAGE. Sahgal, who was head of Amnesty International’s Gender Unit at the time, was quoted as saying: ‘it was absolutely wrong to legitimise [Moazzam Begg] as a partner’. The article quoted an email she had sent to her bosses in which she described CAGE as a ‘jihadi’ organisation and Begg as ‘Britain’s most famous supporter of the Taliban’. The inflammatory accusations were repeated across the British and international media, putting Amnesty under intense pressure to sever its relationship with CAGE.

Gita Sahgal was suspended and later forced to resign from Amnesty, becoming something of a cause célèbre for neoconservatives, the pro-war left and similar groupings. She and her supporters then wrote a number of articles attacking both her former employer and Moazzam Begg. We have written extensively elsewhere about the unsubstantiated and inflammatory nature of the accusations Sahgal makes against Begg (Mills et al., 2015b). The whole affair led to a political crisis within WAF and subsequently led to its demise. It seems that some members – as anti-racist activists – were (in our view rightfully) uncomfortable with the direction in which the public debate had travelled and saw the focus on Moazzam Begg and CAGE as misplaced (Dhaliwal and Yuval-Davis, 2014: location 621).

What is religious fundamentalism?

While the term fundamentalism originally arose to describe literalist interpretations of the Bible by certain American Protestant sects in 1919, since the Iranian revolution (1979) it has become a commonplace derogatory term to indicate reactionary and conservative interpretations of Islam. According to WAF, fundamentalism:

refers to modern political movements that use religion to gain or consolidate power, whether working within or in opposition to the state. We strictly differentiate fundamentalism from religious observance which we see as individual choice.

This wide-reaching definition of fundamentalism in principle includes a range of progressive social and political movements formed in the struggle for social, civic and political freedoms. The obvious example here is liberation theology, but the definition is so far-reaching it would even include the Quakers – pacifists who deploy their religion for purposes of peace, humanity and social justice. The problem with this definition of fundamentalism is that it fails to account for the social processes involved in political mobilisations. Movements do not develop in a vacuum; they emerge through a process of political struggle within the society in which they are situated. Movements of oppressed groups engage in struggle against the terms of their oppression – this means that they rely on the existing resources available at the time. The black civil rights movement in the US, for example, came out of activities based within the black churches. The social, political and civic exclusion of black people at the time meant that the churches became centres of social and political life. Free from white control, the churches provided a space for the development of culture and lifestyle, as well as civic and social activities that laid the foundations for a more widespread movement (Morris, 1984, 1992). Black civil rights activism rested on the cultural, ideological and institutional resources offered by religion.

Furthermore, while WAF claim that they are targeting all religious fundamentalisms, in reality it is Islam, or as they understand it, Islamism, that is the primary target of their critique. Yet it is difficult to see within the secularist critique of what they call religious fundamentalism how they would allow for any distinction between Islam and Islamism. For a start, the secularist charge against religion is not applicable in the same way to all religions. In fact, secularism itself cannot be divorced from the particular social experience in which it emerged.

As Salman Sayyid (2014) argues, this conception of secularism relies on an epistemological foundation derived from the historical, political and cultural experience of Christianity. Secularism in this tradition emerged as a result of a number of shifts in European societies, which began in the fifteenth century and later consolidated around key events in the seventeenth century. These processes led to the decoupling of religious and scientific authority (e.g. the Renaissance and then later the Enlightenment), as well as religious and political authority (e.g. Peace of Westphalia ending the European imperial wars of religion). The lack of a centralised formal institution of religious authority within Islam – particularly Sunni Islam – makes such comparisons difficult and problematic.

Muslims should not have to prove their allegiance to a form of secularism that reflects a Christian experience – and in any case questions concerning religious epistemological foundations can be rather abstract. It is may be more fruitful to consider the sociological reality of Muslim socio-political participation, and whether this in fact poses a threat to democratic principles. There are numerous studies that show that even an overtly politicised adherence to Islam is not necessarily incompatible with democratic, or even leftist politics (Mandaville, 2009; O’Toole and Gale, 2010). The question then obviously requires careful analysis, yet SBS and WAF rarely identify the specific groups of ‘fundamentalists’ that allegedly pose a threat to progressive movements. Instead, they make sweeping references to ‘religious fundamentalists’ and ‘Islamists’ which rely on a baseline of common sense racism. Indeed, as Tariq Modood wrote in his criticisms of WAF back in 1996, in using the ‘demonising term fundamentalism’, WAF’s terminology was ‘located in the prejudices of most Britons’. An example of this is their anti-Iraq War leaflet, which said:

WAF is alarmed that elements on the Left are colluding with funda- mentalist religious leaders who are attempting to undermine rights and freedoms, including in their own communities. WAF believes that the anti-war movement has been silent too long on the reactionary and destructive role of Christian and Muslim fundamentalism in the occupation of Iraq and in the ‘War on Terror’.

There is, however, an elaboration on this in one of the more detailed passages of their book (Dhaliwal and Yuval-Davis, 2014: location 610):

This [post 9/11] saw the emergence of new constellations of activists and organisations from many religions but with compatible fundamentalist world views; such groups were actively building alliances with both state institutions and civil society organisations in order to embed themselves within broader discussions about equality, civil liberties and human rights. For instance a number of Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat-e-Islami, Salafist organisations and the Hizb-ut-Tahrir began working with each other across different forums and spaces. Moreover, these groups have been projecting themselves as ‘moderate’. They have been critical of the anti-Muslim, anti-imperialist (sic) nature of the state, but at the same time have worked closely with the police and the state to attract PVE funding, which they have used to strengthen their own position and perpetuate their specific version of Islam.

The conflation here of a diverse set of traditions with no reference to context is telling. The source cited for this is Meredith Tax’s Centre for Secular Space report Double Bind: The Muslim Right, the Anglo- American Left and Universal Human Rights. That report makes no such claims about the collaboration of these groups. It does, however, 255what is islamophobia? racism, social movements and the state suggest that there is little distinction between violent and non-violent ‘political Islamists’ (Tax, 2012: 7) and implicitly applauds the revisions to the government’s Prevent strategy in 2011 (Tax, 2012: 75), which switched from engagement with peaceful Muslim groups to the targeting of non-violent politically active Muslims, a move that led to a step change in attacks on the status of Muslims in public life. This political orientation echoes that of the neoconservatives, as do many of the other positions advanced in Tax’s analysis, the first publication of Gita Sahgal’s Centre for Secular Space. For instance, her argument against the use of the term Islamophobia follows that of the standard Islamophobia deniers from Fred Halliday through the secular movement and the neocons to the far right.

The assault on politically active Muslims

Throughout this book, we have discussed the role of the state and its sprawling counter-terrorism apparatus as the central pillar of Islamophobia. As described in Chapter 1, the Counter-terrorism and Security Act 2015 (CTSA) has extended these powers beyond the police and security agencies to other branches of the state: universities, libraries, schools, hospitals – even nurseries. This has involved, amongst other things, an attack on politically active Muslims, limiting the role Muslim organisations can play in public life (see Chapter 5). Meanwhile, there has been significant opposition to this – the National Union of Teachers (NUT), the University and College Union (UCU) and the National Union of Students (NUS) all have policies to boycott Prevent. The Students not Suspects campaign, initiated by the NUS black students campaign, has mobilised large sections of the student body in opposition to Prevent. In a testament to their success, Malia Bouattia – a leading figure in this campaign – was elected as the first female black (and Muslim) president of the NUS in the autumn of 2016.

As in the case of the anti-war movement and the Rushdie Affair before that, SBS and former WAF members have chosen to distance themselves from the opposition to Prevent. Rahila Gupta of SBS argues that Prevent is a ‘noose that is both too tight and too loose’. It is ‘too tight’ in that it violates fundamental human rights and civil liberties; yet, it is also ‘too loose’ in that it does not adequately address the issue of religious fundamentalism. She goes on to criticise what she calls 256liberal and left movements and the rise of islamophobia the ‘anti-prevent lobby’ – a term often used by counter-extremism group Quilliam and government-funded Prevent operatives to attack anti-racist campaigners. According to Gupta, religious fundamentalists populate the anti-Prevent lobby and close down the spaces for secular feminist dissent. She is referring to CAGE, the NGO that defends those accused of terrorism-related offences. As we have already noted, there are a diverse set of actors campaigning in opposition to Prevent, and while CAGE have played a significant role in initiating a number of petitions and campaigns, they are one amongst a growing number of organisations. But there is in any case no evidence that employees of CAGE have ever acted in any way to prevent secular feminists (or anyone else) from participating in any of the campaigns or activities that they have been involved in.

What appears to us to underlie this argument, one that is made time and again by SBS, is that CAGE (and other politically active Muslims – who they call fundamentalists) either have a covert agenda to implement patriarchal and reactionary practices through their participation in human rights causes or that some members of staff at CAGE have private religious convictions that are reactionary. If the latter is true, the secularist test is surely whether they bring these to bear on their human rights practice. It is pretty clear that this is not the case – that CAGE does not in fact do that. SBS have, on the other hand, teamed up with reactionaries and Islamophobes to pursue their attempt to help ‘tighten the noose’ of Prevent. In March 2016, the Feminist Society, Socialist Society, Islamic Society and Friends of Palestine Society at the University of Exeter organised a meeting on Prevent at which Moazzam Begg (the outreach director at CAGE) was amongst the speakers. SBS criticised the event in a letter sent to the Feminist Society urging them to withdraw their sponsorship of the event. It was signed by both Gita Sahgal (Centre for Secular Space) and Pragna Patel (Southall Black Sisters), but also by secularist activists Maryam Namazie (listed as One Law For All, Council of ex-Muslims) and Haydar Zaki (Quilliam Foundation) (Fuller, 2016). This example illustrates the alliances into which the SBS tradition have now entered, along with parts of the broader secularist movement – alliances that indicate their emergence as social movements from above. Moreover, the Quilliam Foundation, as we note elsewhere, is not a genuine expression of Muslim civil society, but a grouping whose creation was heavily subsidised by the British state and latterly funded by (amongst others) conservative foundations that also fund the Islamophobia network in the US. Perhaps we might end with the imagery of the tightening noose. What we see here, therefore, is a movement that purports to represent a radical anti-racist tradition that has not only sought to marginalise and defame Muslim civil society actors engaged in campaigning for human rights and civil liberties, but has done so in alliance with the racist counter-terrorism policy of the state.

