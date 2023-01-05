Lowkey interviews David Miller and Smile 2 Jannah
The Watchdog, Mintpress World Cup Special
Premiered Jan 5, 2023
For this week's Watchdog episode, Lowkey is joined by prominent YouTuber Smile 2 Jannah and former Professor of Sociology at Bristol University, David Miller. They discuss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and explore whether there is a coordinated campaign against the Gulf state and, if so, why. They also touch on the recent pro-Israel work of Jordan Peterson and the push to replace Al-Aqsa.
