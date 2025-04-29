Mark Hayes

Share this postTracking Power updateMark HayesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript16Share this postTracking Power updateMark HayesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Mark HayesTalking about state pressures on research on dissident Irish RepublicanismDavid MillerApr 29, 202516Share this postTracking Power updateMark HayesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareTranscriptThe interview was conducted at the June 2015 Understanding Conflict conference.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postTracking Power updateMark HayesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTracking Power updateSubscribeAuthorsDavid MillerRecent PostsUnderstanding Who “Standing Together” areMay 27 • David MillerJeremy KeenanMay 26 • David MillerMeet Israel's ZAKA, the group that fabricated the 'beheaded babies' storyMay 24 • David MillerChris SimpsonMay 5 • David MillerDeepa Kumar speaks about her lecture in Bath in 2015May 4 • David MillerThe meeting the Palestine Solidarity Campaign tried to banApr 28 • David MillerNisha KapoorApr 17 • David Miller
Share this post