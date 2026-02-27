Originally published on X on 4 February 2026.

Meet Paul Singer, the billionaire set to make massive profits from the actions of the Zionist proxy forces known as the US military in kidnapping President Maduro and his wife from Caracas.

Paul E. Singer started his career as a real estate attorney at the investment bank Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Singer went on to found the hedge fund firm Elliott Management in 1977, of which he is the president and co-CEO as of 2025. Singer would also move towards activist investing and distressed debt investing after the 1987 stock market crash.

Singer pioneered Vulture Capitalism

He pioneered “vulture capitalism,” buying distressed sovereign bonds, such as those of Argentina and Peru, at steep discounts and pursuing full repayment through litigation, earning both massive profits and criticism.

Singer, has been described by journalist Ken Silverstein, as follows, “Paul Singer is a rapacious hedge fund manager and leading donor to the GOP and pro-’Israel’ groups who retains a raft of corporate intelligence firms to slant the news in ways that favor his personal and political interests. In his spare time, he plots to topple governments and beggar citizens in the Third World to increase profit margins at Elliott Investment Management”. Singer has not only been interested in destroying industrial capacity and the living conditions of people in the Global South, he has also been happy to do so in the US. Singer was one of Tucker Carlson’s key targets while still at Fox News back in 2019:

Feeding off the carcass of a dying nation is what Singer and his firm Elliott Management have done in this country and to this country … Bloomberg News once described Singer as “the world’s most feared investor” and that tells you a lot. No one’s even pretending Paul Singer’s tactics are good for anyone but Paul Singer ... this kind of behaviour, it bears no resemblance whatsoever to the capitalism we were promised in school. It creates nothing. It destroys entire cities. It couldn’t be uglier or more destructive. So why is this allowed in the United States? The short answer is because people like Paul Singer have tremendous influence over our political process. Singer himself is the second largest donor to the Republican Party, he’s given millions to a super PAC that supports Republican Senators. In Washington he is rock star famous, and that may be why he’s almost certainly paying a lower effective tax rate than your average fireman.

Zionist takeover at Salams

Singer has his fingers in many pies including attempting to undermine Islam. Muslim marriage app Salams recently faced criticism after it was acquired by the Match Group. Spencer Rascoff, appointed CEO in February 2025, is a Zionist, and Match Group is strongly associated with the promotion of so-called “hookup culture.” While Salams is intended to be for Muslims seeking marriage, Match Group also owns hook-up culture dating apps Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid and especially Tinder.

Match Group was subject to vulture fund pressure from Elliot Management, which, in January 2024, was revealed to have made a $1 billion investment in Match Group. In March that year, Match disclosed for the first time that it had an “information-sharing deal with Elliott”, and at the same time announced two new directors, including Rascoff, “after talks with activist investor Elliott Investment Management to improve its performance” In other words, Singer, a key Zionist player, placed Rascoff at Match.Will user data submitted by Muslims to the Salams app now be available to Zionist intelligence agencies?

Singer built Elliott into one of the world’s most formidable hedge funds, managing $72 billion in assets by 2025. As of 2026, Forbes pegged his net worth at $6.7 billion, making him the 576th richest Billionaire in the world. In 2025 he was the 88th richest Jewish Billionaire in the Forbes list.

Singer in Venezuela

In 2024 Venezuela Analysis reported that “US corporation Elliott Investment Management has been picked as the winning bidder in a court-mandated auction of Venezuela’s US-based refiner CITGO. Legal filings showed that court-appointed “Special Master” [Robert] Pincus chose Elliot’s US $7.286 billion bid for the entirety of PDV Holding (PDVH), CITGO’s parent company. The proposal reportedly comes from the company’s affiliate Amber Energy.”

In October 2022, Delaware District Judge Leonard P. Stark launched a sale of PDVH shares to satisfy claims from 18 creditors against the Caribbean nation totaling US $21.3 billion mostly stemming from international arbitration awards. The process was initiated by Canadian mining enterprise Crystallex.

And who is Robert Pincus who chose Singer’s firm? Robert “Bob” Pincus refers to himself as a ‘proud Zionist’. He led Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom’s corporate practice in Wilmington, Delaware, and chaired the firm’s Partnership Selection Committee for many years until retirement in 2018. Leonard Stark, the Judge who appointed him had also worked at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, at the same time, between 1997 - 2001.

Pincus is on the National Board of Directors of American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Singer is a donor to AIPAC (on which more below).

Pincus previously served as the President of the Jewish Federation of Delaware and as Chair of the Jewish Fund for the Future, its endowment arm. Among other community roles, Pincus has served on the executive committee of US Maccabiah/Sports for Israel and on the Jewish National Fund’s Delaware Board of Directors.

The Singer Family Charitable Foundation (and associated family foundations) has donated significantly to conservative and pro Israel causes including the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the Hudson Institute, the Birthright Israel Foundation and the Likudnik think tank: Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Singer is the 6th largest donor to AIPAC to which he donated two million dollars. He has been a major benefactor of groups like Friends of the IDF, supported United Hatzalah, an Zionist volunteer organization in occupied Palestine, and has been linked to donations for supremacist Jewish schools and welfare programs that benefit Jewish settlers.

In the first 12 years of his Paul E. Singer Foundation, some $247 million was ploughed into donations most of which were to Donor Advised Funds which are specifically created to ensure the link between the donor and the ultimate recipient is and remains opaque. They are a mechanism for disguising “dark money in the political system and society more broadly. Obviously their supporters like Prism the Gift Fund and Vanguard Charitable say they are “time, cost and tax-effective” or “a charitable giving vehicle that empowers you to grow your philanthropy with ease and precision”, respectively. Unsurprisingly both these groups, the first in the UK and the second in the US are run by genocidal Zionists and/or are supplied by and spend on Zionist causes.

As I have noted elsewhere Prism: The Gift Fund is a Zionist vehicle:

Prism the Gift Fund was set up by Anne Josse . Josse is described by the Jewish Chronicle as “an Orthodox Jew who … co-runs private equity firm Regent Capital (with Prism co-founder Gideon Lyons)” She ran the Zionist funding agency the New Israel Fund UK in the 1990s… The charity operates as a donor advised fund, a mechanism to obscure public knowledge of where funding for recipients originates… [and is]…unsurprisingly, is deeply embedded in the Zionist movement. It runs the activities of the Jerusalem Foundation - engaged in ethnic cleansing in East Jerusalem [Al-Quds] as well as at least two other Zionist family foundations (the Bluston Charitable Settlement, of which Anne Josse is a trustee, and the Pelz Trust), which also give to the IOF and other genocidal charities.

Turning to the US, the Vanguard Charitable has received money from the Jewish Communal Fund.

And it has donated significant funds to

As well as to key Zionist supported promoters of Islamophobia:

Singer’s political donations

Between June 2023 and October 2024 ( according to Open Secrets) Singer donated some $43.25 million to pro-Zionist electoral campaigns. These included massive donations to Trump. He had previously supported the presidential campaigns of former President George W. Bush, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and,

in 2015, to Marco Rubio. Singer was also the largest donor ($1 million) to a super PAC seeking to oust Rep. Thomas Massie (the anti AIPAC Republican) according to a filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission in July 2025. The group, MAGA KY, raised $2 million between its launch in late June and the end of July.

Make no mistake Paul Singer is a Zionist instrument helping to cement Pax Judaica - the emerging Jewish Empire - in the US and Latin America.