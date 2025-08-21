Meet the Schreibers

Episode 207 of Palestine Declassified

In today's show, we'll be delving into the activities of property magnates, Miriam and David Schreiber, and their links to the Israeli arms manufacturer, Elbit Systems.

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra looks at the extent of the Schreiber's property portfolio, and highlights how they've avoided paying business rates to cash-strapped local authorities.

Our next report exposes the attempts to label Palestine Action as anti-Semitic for targeting buildings owned by the Schreibers, as yet another lie.