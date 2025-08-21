Tracking Power update

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
13

Meet the Schreibers

The Zionist millionaires who lied about their connections to 'Israel', helping to proscribe Palestine Action
David Miller's avatar
David Miller
Aug 21, 2025
1
13
Share

Episode 207 of Palestine Declassified

In today's show, we'll be delving into the activities of property magnates, Miriam and David Schreiber, and their links to the Israeli arms manufacturer, Elbit Systems.

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra looks at the extent of the Schreiber's property portfolio, and highlights how they've avoided paying business rates to cash-strapped local authorities.

Our next report exposes the attempts to label Palestine Action as anti-Semitic for targeting buildings owned by the Schreibers, as yet another lie.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 David Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture