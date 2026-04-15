MI6 is subverting the Islamic Republic of Iran

Coming soon, new article by me on MI6 and British intelligence subversion of the Islamic Republic of Iran - and collaboration with the Mossad.



In 2023 I travelled to Iran and filmed a documentary about what I saw on my travels. In Tehran, I visited the Museum of Holy Defense which is devoted to telling the story of what we, in the West, call the Iran-Iraq war.



In the museum there was a display of the actual cars in which Iranian nuclear scientists had been assassinated by the Mossad, complete with bullet holes, the effects of the explosions and, of course, blood stains.



I discovered that MI6 had had a hand in some of those assassinations as well as in exfiltrating an Iranian Mossad collaborator - who ultimately reached the UK on a rubber dinghy via the English Channel, in the company of unsuspecting fellow Iranian refugees.



MI6 were apparently involved with the Mossad in the murder of Mohsen Fakrizadeh, riddled with bullets from a remote control gun smuggled into the country over many months. I saw his car at the Museum and later visited his grave in central Tehran.



Here is a clip from the film showing the bullet-ridden and bomb damaged cars.



It’s a taster for a major article I am working on about the role of MI6 in subverting the Islamic Republic of Iran which is out soon.