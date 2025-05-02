Wild claims about the alleged Muslim takeover of the UK have been in the air. Remarkably they have become common currency in the US with even the world’s richest man, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk repeatedly weighing in.

David Miller Source: Al Mayadeen English 28 Mar 2025 16:06, 7 Min Read.

Wild claims about the alleged Muslim takeover of the UK have been in the air. Remarkably they have become common currency in the US with even the world’s richest man, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk repeatedly weighing in.

The claims are that there are thousands - even hundreds of thousands - of cases of rape of white women and girls by Muslim and/or Pakistani men. What’s more these crimes are claimed to have been covered up by the police, by the current government and most pointedly by the Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

There are even claims that any scepticism about the use of the term grooming gang is itself an indication of an “Islamist” take-over of public discourse.

The aim here is to further drive Muslims out of public life and to provoke racist attacks on them and at the policy level to undermine the working definition of Islamophobia which is seen as dangerous by the Zionism movement. They will permit only one form of working definition and that is the fake antisemitism working definition they created to intimidate Muslims and all supporters of the Palestinians.

So how did we get here? The term “grooming” gained prominence in the UK following a 2011 Times exposé, which claimed a new racial crime threat of “on-street grooming” primarily involving Asian men. This reporting, and subsequent media coverage, often emphasised the ethnicity of offenders, particularly those of Pakistani origin, framing the issue as a “Muslim” problem.

The thing is that the evidence does not back up this construction.

Official figures show that all ethnic minorities commit less child sexual abuse offences than their proportion in the population: Asian people as a whole 7% compared to 9% in the population) and Black people (3% compared to 4% in the population), whereas white men commit more.(88% compared to 83% in the population)

Where did the idea come from that there was this epidemic of Muslim grooming? None other than the world’s first “counter extremism” think tank the Quilliam Foundation. Quilliam was set up at the secret instigation of British intelligence and its report on the topic was thoroughly demolished.

Later Quilliam collaborated with Tommy Robinson one of the key elements of today’s frenzy. Both Robinson and Elon Musk are Zionist assets. Robinson since the beginning of his time with the EDL fifteen years ago and Musk certainly since his 2023 propaganda visit to Netanyahu in 2023.

How can it be that the existence of so called ‘Muslim grooming gangs’ can be weaponised by the Zionist entity and its assets?

First of all, the idea mis-states the risks and prevalence of sexual abuse of children in the UK. Children are most likely to be sexually abused by people that they know. Most abusers are white and there is plenty of evidence of white grooming gangs. It’s just that neither Zionist assets or the mainstream media describe them as such.Here are several examples of White “paedophile rings”. But there are no headlines about the danger of white people to society. No group has a monopoly on degeneracy. And the UK suffers from organised criminal gangs, across classes and ethnicities, which engage in sexual exploitation, often with police complicity.

The other issue with the grooming gang focus – an issue which also affects official reports which debunk the “Muslim grooming gang” idea is that it insists on focusing on the powerless and away from institutional abuse. Further, there is a total refusal to engage with the way in which abuse is used, perhaps facilitated by those in elite positions. This is a well-known if ignored feature of the existence of sexual abuse in elite circles and their exploitationby British intelligence agencies MI5 and MI6. But the question is how much further does this go?

One wonders how many of those in the Northern Ireland Office, MI5, MI6 and the wider security apparatus who "handled" these paedophile agents, or had contact with them, were also paedophiles? The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse notes that MI5 received information about:

The former head of MI6, Maurice Oldfield, who in 1979-80 was the Security and Intelligence Co-ordinator in Northern Ireland indicating that he may be a paedophile. Oldfield was also seen visiting Kincora.

Peter Hayman (deputy chief of MI6 under Oldfield) that he had raped boys. He was also a member of the Paedophile Information Exchange.

William van Straubenzee (NIO minister 1972-4) in 1982 that he had raped boys while in Northern Ireland.

This information is only what the "MI5 witness" revealed to the Inquiry and, evidently, not the full story.

Having said that, it is perfectly clear that the Zionist entity is a past master of such dark arts as the case of Epstein shows. Elon Musk has mentioned Epstein on a number of occasions but on no occasion did he talk about the phenomenon of ‘Jewish’ grooming or abuse.

Of course this Zionist inspired focus helps to deflect attention from the organised efforts of the Zionist intelligence services and military to rape thousands of Palestinians throughout this genocide and previously, particularly in torture dungeons like Sde Teiman. There was even a pro-rape demonstration in the entity when there was an attempt to arrest the rapists.

There is also the Zionist strategy to use sexual blackmail against Palestinians, and against foreign politicians. Wherever you live in the world, it's likely that a politician, businessman or diplomat in your society has been sexually compromised and blackmailed by the Zionist state to achieve its objectives. The Zionist have even bugged the US President, such as planting devices around the Trump White House in 2017. Prior to this Zionists had bugged the Clinton White House. In 2000 the Times reported that:

Information being sent from the president to his senior staff in the National Security Council and outside government departments could be copied into a secret Israeli computer in Washington, the sources said. It was transferred to Tel Aviv two or three times a week. One opportunity for Israeli agents to mount the operation arose when Nortel, Telrad and another firm won a 33 million contract to replace communications equipment for the Israeli air force. Members of the air force were allowed access to manufacturing areas as a result.

The fascinating role of Telrad and the Air force of the Zionist entity should perhaps be better known. Then, according to The Times of Israel, "Israel‘ attempted to use tapes of former US president Bill Clinton’s steamy conversations with intern Monica Lewinsky to leverage the release of Jonathan Pollard’, the imprisoned Israeli spy. It's industrial-grade sexual exploitation, resulting in trafficking and trauma for thousands.

Of course, the State of "Israel" also shelters paedophiles from around the world simply on the basis of them being Jewish. "Israel" is also trying to normalize paedophilia by loosening age of consent laws according to some Zionist politicians in the entity.

In fact, the Zionist state is unique in forming a vast, organised intelligence and diplomatic infrastructure around sex trafficking and blackmail, both against those it occupies and around the world.

How many states have their own Epstein, with islands, jets and middlemen, existing for the sole purpose of sex trafficking and rape to gather and weaponise Kompromat? To ask the question is to answer it. The Zionist entity is a cancer in human history and must be removed.