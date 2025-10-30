Tracking Power update

Nigel Farage, GB News and the Zionists

How the Zionist colony is pushing for a far right government
David Miller's avatar
David Miller
Oct 30, 2025
8
28
Transcript

First broadcast by PressTV on Saturday, 27 September 2025 1:55 PM [ Last Update: Saturday, 27 September 2025 1:55 PM ]

A new phase of Islamophobia which has been launched in the UK and spearheaded by pro-Israel politician and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and far-right activist Tel Aviv Tommy Robinson.

A rise of Islamophobic street violence and demonstrations in the UK have heightened worries about a far-right government led by the Reform UK as the country’s largest party.

Palestine Declassified looks at the relationship between Reform UK and the Zionist regime.

