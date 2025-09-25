Tracking Power update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bernie holland's avatar
bernie holland
4d

Pelican House - that reminds me of Operation Pelican, mounted by Alan Duncan after Lenin Moreno lifted the asylum protection of Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy paving the way for the rendition of Assange to Belmarsh

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Peterson's avatar
Dave Peterson
5d

Thanks for this information but what we are to do with it I don't know. Apart from: eye everyone with suspicion and expect the worst.

This is my amateurish take on the Your Party split-- https://open.substack.com/pub/pavedeterson/p/weighing-in-on-the-your-party-spit?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=axr7g -- it wishes it had readers. But the TLDR is: these 6 MPs don't actually know what they're trying to achieve, so they're squabbling. They have the same problem as many world leaders: no idea what the believe in, no direction home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture