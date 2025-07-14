Tracking Power update

Outrage in UK over Palestine Action Ban

Appeared again on Arab Talk in the US.
David Miller
Jul 14, 2025
Former Professor of Political Sociology at the University of Bristol, David Miller, discusses the British Parliament’s vote to ban Palestine Action, a civil disobedience and direct action protest group. He also addresses a private prosecution brought against him by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, which alleges that he “used X to send messages of a menacing character.”

