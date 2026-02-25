Palestine Action is back!

First broadcast on PressTV on Saturday, 21 February 2026 5:51 PM

In today’s show, we’ll be considering the implications of the High Court judgment against the previous Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, for acting unlawfully when she proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organization last year.

But the three High Court judges who found against the govt. paused the enforcement of their judgment while an appeal is being decided. So, in our first report, Latifa Abouchakra summarizes the case that the High Court threw out, and which the new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, is appealing.

Our next report looks at the legal arguments that followed the High Court judgment, and highlights the ongoing direct action against the UK’s complicity in Zionist genocide.