Re-emergence of Zionist militias?

Revisionist Zionist Youth group Betar has been in the news after threatening to kill the UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. Does the re-emergence of this Zionist militia suggest that the Zionists are trying to undermine Western police forces?

This edition of the programme zeroes in on private Jewish militias operating WITH TOTAL IMPUNITY in the west.

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra scratches beneath the surface of a shadow police force established by Nethanyahu and his international Zionist zealots.

Fears about Zionist infiltration of police forces across the world don’t account for the fact that in many places, such as here in the UK, Jews have what amount to their own, taxpayer-funded private police forces roaming the streets.

With Special guest Alon Mizrahi.