From the beginning, GB News has been a Zionist asset. Is there any part of UK society that is not infiltrated and colonised by the Zionist movement? (Al Mayadeen English;Illustrated by Zeinab el-Hajj)

A new and more dangerous phase of Islamophobia has been launched in the UK, spearheaded by the Zionist asset Tel Aviv Tommy Robinson. A rise of Islamophobic street violence and the largest ever far right demonstration in the UK has heightened worries about a far right government led by Reform UK.

But what is the relationship between Reform and the Zionist movement?

Here is “Israel’s” deputy ambassador to the UK in September this year praising Reform for the support the party has given to “Israel”. “We were not prepared for the warmth and the reception that we received here this morning … I want to thank you for it,” Daniela Grudsky told a fringe event of around 100 party members on Friday morning. A “Reform Friends of Israel” group is reportedly being set up.

This month, Farage met with genocidaire Isaac Herzog, the president of the Zionist entity.

Farage meets genocide practitioner, Isaac Herzog

Richard Tice, one of the five Reform MPs, announced that he would visit the Zionist regime. Reform MP Lee Anderson previously went on a fully-funded “Conservative Friends of Israel” trip to the Zionist colony.

Farage himself has a long history of Islamophobic remarks

In 2013, Farage said that some Muslim immigrants are “coming here to take us over”.

In 2014, Farage said he had detected “quite a sharp rise in antisemitism” in Britain and across Europe: “What’s fuelling it is that there are many more Muslim voices,”

In 2015, Farage said public concern about immigration was rising because people believed some Muslims want to become “a fifth column and kill us”.

In recent months, he has also made his Zionism increasingly clear. In 2024, he said:

“We have a growing number of young people in this country who do not subscribe to British values, [who] in fact loathe much of what we stand for.” The interviewer asked if they were talking about Muslims, to which the politician replied: “We are. … And I’m afraid I found some of the recent surveys saying that 46 percent of British Muslims support Hamas - support a terrorist organisation that is proscribed in this country.”

Very recently he said: “There’s almost a competition between the Greens, the Liberal Democrats, Labour, whatever Jeremy [Corbyn] is going to call his outfit – almost a competition, who can be the most beastly [to Israel] …” He also said there are an “awful lot of Jewish people scared to go out on the streets, given the situation we’re in.”

Zionist donations to Reform UK

Unsurprisingly, Zionists have been queueing up to splash cash on Reform as data at the Electoral Commission has shown.

Roger Nagioff, financier and former treasurer of the supposedly progressive Zionist Movement for Reform Judaism, gave £100,000 to Reform in 2024. He appears to be based in Monaco and not the UK.

Robert Tchenguiz, the Iraqi Jewish tycoon, gave £50,000.00 in 2025 via R20 Advisory Ltd

Gary Mond gave £17,000 in 2024. Mr Mond was famously too racist for the genocidal extremists of the Board of Deputies. In February, he won an appeal against the UK’s charity watchdog, which had barred him from acting as a charity trustee because of “anti-Muslim” social media posts, including one that claimed “all civilization” is “at war with Islam.” The tribunal ruled that while the posts of Mr. Mond (who has denied being Islamophobic) could be “perceived as anti-Islam,” it stated that he “has the right to freedom of expression.”

Gary Mond - suspended by the Board of Deputies

Jonathan Glassberg gave £50,000 via his firm JB Drax Honore (UK) Ltd, which has also funded Zionist groups like Maccabi GB.

In 2013 JB Drax Honore donated to the Zionist group Maccabi GB

Nigel Farage and Reform UK are clearly Zionist assets.

GB News and the Zionists

The Reform leader Nigel Farage is a presenter on GB News. The parliamentary register of interests shows he made nearly £400,000 from GB News since August 2024 - more than £2,000 an hour.

But who owns GB News? A firm called Legatum - a private investment fund based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, in the Dubai International Financial Centre, a tax-free zone. The UAE normalized ties with “Israel” through the “Abraham Accords” in 2020. The agreement covers cooperation in diplomacy, trade, tourism, and investment.

Legatum also funded a think tank in London, now called the Prosperity Institute. In 2021, academic Matt Goodwin was appointed Director of the Centre for UK Prosperity, and he remains a senior advisor.

Goodwin also presents a show on GB News. So, he is paid via the Prosperity Institute by Legatum and then paid via GB News by Legatum. It’s a shame there is no register of interests that might reveal just how much he receives.

Here he is claiming to be for Britain First. Watch his reaction to being asked about supporting “Israel”.

Goodwin: Wherever I see sectarianism, I say I don’t want that. I want a national unifying politics which puts Britain first. Not Pakistan, not Gaza, not any other foreign policy thing. Britain first.

Bastani: Not Israel?

Goodwin: Well…

Bastani: Not Israel?

…

Goodwin: Israel is a very close ally. Until recently, she was a very close ally of the United Kingdom. We should look after our allies. Unfortunately, Unfortunately, Israel no longer feels that we are a reliable ally thanks to the Labour government.

Goodwin exasperated at being exposed as favouring Israel

Perhaps the most pro-”Israel” broadcaster in the UK is a presenter on rival network Talk TV, Julia Hartley-Brewer. TalkTV is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who is widely known for his fanatical support for Zionism. Here is Hartley-Brewer swearing fealty to the Zionist entity in her attempt to humiliate her interviewee Ashok Kumar:.

Julia: the state of Israel of course. As we should all defend the state of, as we should all defend the state of Israel…

Ashok: The only thing people will remember you for, Julia, is your like, vociferous defense of mass murder.

Julia: I would be proud. If the only thing I was remembered for was my defense of the only democratic state in the Middle East, I would, I would die proud.

‘I would die proud’

When GB News was set up in 2020, genocidal Zionist Jonathan Sacredoti was employed for four months as a “pre-launch development consultant.” Sacerdoti was previously with the Zionist Federation and then with a front group, the innocently titled Institute for Middle Eastern Democracy. He used that affiliation to appear on the BBC to give an unchallenged defence of Zionist atrocities in 2012.

Sacerdoti maasquerading as an expert on the BBC in 2012

Later, he was press spokesman for the Campaign Against Antisemitism, and is now a settler colonist in Tel Aviv. He recently traveled to the UK, where he could be found shilling for Tel Aviv-Tommy in London on Youtube.

Sacerdoti shilling for Tel Aviv Tommy

