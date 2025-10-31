Tracking Power update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fool Of Good Ideas's avatar
Fool Of Good Ideas
2d

if i can take satanyahu’s word for it they’re in league with the RSF in Sudan - this is where the gold comes from that lines Farage’s pockets

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture