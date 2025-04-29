Muslim marriage app Salams has come under fire recently after users highlighted that it was acquired by the Match Group. Spencer Rascoff, appointed CEO in February 2025, is a Zionist, and Match Group is strongly associated with the promotion of so-called “hookup culture.”

Salams was taken over in the last quarter of 2023, but the only mention of Salams by Match Group appeared in a Feb. 4 2025 earnings report detailing the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

On the same day, Match Group announced Spencer Rascoff as its new CEO. He had previously been a board member since March 2024.

Match Group, also came under fire from the founder and the CEO of a competitor Muslim marriage app – Muzz.

In a post on X, Shahzad Younas said he was not surprised by Salams being acquired by Match Group, and made him "glad Muzz didn’t sell out to them and glad we resisted Match Group's attempts to buy us and intimidate us".

Younas said he believes "it was intentional to not publicise the acquisition until quite late, given the situation in Gaza... It is clear Match Group tried to hide something,’

While Salams is intended to be for Muslims seeking marriage, the other companies owned by Match Group are often seen as encouraging casual relationships like Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid and especially Tinder.

Rascoff and genocide

Rascoff is a strong supporter of the genocide in Gaza.

He publicly supported Israeli death squads committing genocide in Gaza in 2023, writing on LinkedIn: “Proud to support… [a] campaign to help cover rent bills for Israeli soldiers fighting overseas.” The post also included a link to “learn more and support their campaign here". The link leads to a GoFundMe, to fund those serving in the Zionist death squads. Another link shared in Rascoff’s LinkedIn post leads to a New York Post article titled "Thousands of military reservists from NYC rushed to Israel to fight Hamas" and states Israelis in the US have "packed up their bags to join the fight against terrorists’ intent on wiping the Jewish state off the map".

In 2024, Tinder was used by the US military in a psychological operation targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon with ads. The ad, written in Arabic, read, “Do not take arms against the US or its partners,” and “U.S. Central Command is fully prepared and ready with F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Tondar Bolt supersonic fighter jets currently in the region.”

Rascoff was a board member at Palantir (2020–2022), a surveillance tech firm with ties to the CIA and Israeli intelligence.

The position at Palantir ended in 2022, so it might seem its relevance to Match Group is limited. However, Match Group was subject to vulture fund pressure from Elliot Management, which, in January 2024, was revealed to have made a $1 billion investment in Match Group. In March, Match disclosed for the first time that it has an “information-sharing deal with Elliott”, and at the same time announced two new directors, including Rascoff, “after talks with activist investor Elliott Investment Management to improve its performance”.

Elliott Management

But who is behind Elliott Management? The main figure is Paul Singer, described here by journalist Ken Silverstein, “Paul Singer is a rapacious hedge fund manager and leading donor to the GOP and pro-"Israel" groups who retains a raft of corporate intelligence firms to slant the news in ways that favor his personal and political interests. In his spare time, he plots to topple governments and beggar citizens in the Third World to increase profit margins at Elliott Investment Management”.

He is a fanatical Zionist with a long history of bankrolling Zionist groupsincluding, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, and Likud/regime front groupssuch as the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and the Israel Project. He is a former board member of the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs, has funded neoconservative/Islamophobic research groups like the Middle East Media Research Institute and the Center for Security Policy

In other words, Singer, a key Zionist player, placed Rascoff at Match.

Will user data submitted by Muslims to the Salams app now be available to Zionist intelligence agencies?

Is there a Zionist threat to Western civilisation?

The genocide in Gaza has shown in stark terms the brutality of Zionism. The industrial scale lying about the genocide has also reinforced the idea that Zionists cannot tell the truth and are somehow addicted to gaslighting, as expressed in the now widespread dictum that every Zionist accusation is a confession.

The relentles attempt to smear the Palestinian Resistance with claims of rape and sexual abuse is not just a lie which finds its own echo in the institutionalised rape carried out by the occupation forces. On a world wide scale, Zionists are at the forefront of companies dedicated to profiting from the sexualisation of culture, and the promotion of moral degeneracy.

It's not just Tinder and other dating apps with their promotion of hook-up culture. It’s also mass distribution of pornography and the recruitment of many thousands of women and children into the so called sex industry.

Two examples of the many that could be given are Pornhub and Only Fans.

OnlyFans

OnlyFans, which recruits individuals to sell themselves as sexual performers, is owned by Leonid Radvinsky. From Odessa in Ukraine, the home of Revisionist Zionism, Radvinsky is a billionaire oligarch who resides in the UK.

Following October 7th, Radvinsky and his wife committed $11 million to the pro-"Israel" lobby American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Radvinsky’s donation exceeded the second-largest contribution to AIPAC post-October 7th by more than five times.

“I didn’t donate or pledge $11M,” Radvinsky said in a statement to The Lever, which exposed the story. When The Lever asked Radvinsky to comment on internal AIPAC documentation showing a wire transfer from his wife to AIPAC, Radvinsky stopped responding.

Pornhub

A second important example is Pornhub. Assailed by accusations that it profited from rape, revenge pornography and child sexual abuse, the company was taken over by a firm improbably called Ethical Capital Partners. Its leading light is Solomon Friedman, a criminal defence lawyer, who is also an ordained Rabbi. His ordination was obtained in 2005 after he spent several years as a settler colonist in Jerusalem (Al-Quds).

Friedman makes much of his attempts to clean up Mindgeek, the company that owns Pornhub (renamed Aylo in late 2023) and the raft of other pornography websites. It is possible, he says, to profit from pornography without profiting from exploitation. “I think it absolutely is,” Friedman says. “I fundamentally believe that sex work is work.”

But of course, this is simply an attempt to make pornography and the abuse and degeneracy that go with it more legitimate.

Zionism is a threat to the Palestinians. But its global support network is also a threat in the United States and everywhere else it organises and does business.