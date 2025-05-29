Tracking Power update

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Standing on the right side of history award

University of Tehran, Iran
David Miller's avatar
David Miller
May 29, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Here's a @PressTV report on the award ceremony held at the Faculty of World Affairs, University of Tehran, in Tehran earlier this month. I was one of several award winners of a medal for 'standing on the right side of history'. Honoured and humbled to receive this. My thanks to the organisers. Congratulations also to my fellow winners: Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen),

Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka),

Helyeh Doutaghi (@Helyeh_Doutaghi) and

Violette Daguerre, President Arab Commission for Human Rights.

#DismantleZionism

© 2025 David Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture