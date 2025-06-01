Tracking Power update

Standing up against zionism

Interview on the occasion of the Sobh Festival in Tehran for PressTV
David Miller
Jun 01, 2025
Transcript

First broadcast on PressTV - Sunday, 25 May 2025 2:16 PM [ Last Update: Sunday, 25 May 2025 2:16 PM ]

I did this long interview in Tehran on my recent visit to the Sobh Festival.

David Miller is a British sociologist born in 1964, known for his research on propaganda and Islamophobia. He has held academic positions at several universities, including the University of Strathclyde, the University of Bath, and the University of Bristol.

Miller co-founded Public Interest Investigations, a non-profit organization, and has been involved in research on media portrayals, terrorism, and political violence.

His work has sparked both acclaim and controversy, particularly regarding his views on Israel and Jewish student groups, which led to his dismissal from the University of Bristol in 2021.

However, in 2024, an employment tribunal ruled that his dismissal was unfair and discriminatory, recognizing his anti-Zionist beliefs as a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010.

