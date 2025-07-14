Tracking Power update

The Anti-Zionists They Tried to Silence

A report from Birmingham at the weekend!
David Miller
Jul 14, 2025
Filmed at the end of the March for Palestine in Birmingham on 12 July 2025, this rally brought together voices you won’t hear on mainstream platforms:

Dr David Miller, Leigh Evans, Shaykh Asrar Rashid, George Galloway and Lowkey. As Miller stated: 'All of us on this platform have been banned… and that's because we are anti-Zionists.'

What followed was a powerful call for direct action, legal resistance, and the formation of a new anti-Zionist movement - rooted in justice for Palestine and defiance of state repression.

From the Crispin Flintoff Show.

