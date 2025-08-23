First published by Mintpress on 18 June 2025

Part 1 of this investigation was published on Mayadeen English. There is also a version on Substack.

Scotland has had more than 125 years of experience with Zionism.

During that time, many thousands of Zionists have come and gone, lived in or passed through Scottish cities and towns. Some have gone on to greater things after leaving Scotland; others have ended up in occupied Palestine as settler colonists, often joining the Israeli occupation forces responsible for ethnic cleansing and war crimes.

This article draws on extensive historical research to illustrate the complex familial, business and political networks that gave rise to, and continue to shape, the Scottish Zionist movement. It aims to show how deeply embedded the Zionist movement is in Scotland—and, by implication, throughout the West. Understanding these networks is crucial to grasping the social foundations of Zionism—and, therefore, to determining the most effective way to dismantle the movement.

To begin, I want to introduce a writer who spent formative years in Glasgow. His life and work help illuminate the insular, self-reinforcing structure of Zionist elites in Scotland.

His name was Chaim Bermant.

CHAIM BERMANT’S GLASGOW

Chaim Bermant (1929–1998) spent much of his childhood in Glasgow, where he was immersed in the Scottish Zionist atmosphere. Born in Braslaw, Poland (in the northwest of present-day Belarus), he came to Glasgow as a child at the age of eight.

He was educated at Queen’s Park Secondary School and the Glasgow Yeshiva, and later graduated in economics from Glasgow University. He subsequently departed for London and the London School of Economics (LSE).

From 1964 to 1966, he was features editor of the Jewish Chronicle.

Chaim Bermant in his later years. Source | Bermant.com

Later, among his voluminous output of novels, nonfiction and memoirs, he wrote two classic works on the social status of Jews in Britain: “The Cousinhood: The Anglo-Jewish Gentry” (1971) and “The Jews” (1977).

In the late 1990s, the headquarters of the Scottish Zionist movement in Giffnock, Glasgow, changed the name of its Jewish Resource Center to the Chaim Bermant Library between 1997 and 2010, an indication of the reverence with which Bermant is held in the Glasgow Zionist movement.

The Cousinhood, Chaim Bermant’s classic study of the Anglo-Jewish elite—originally titled “Gentry” (left), later updated to “Aristocracy” (right)

INTRODUCING THE COUSINHOOD

Bermant opens his famous book “The Cousinhood: The Anglo-Jewish Gentry” with the following origin story:

In the beginning there was Levi Barent Cohen, merchant of Amsterdam who settled in London in 1770. And Cohen prospered and multiplied and had six sons and six daughters. And one son married a niece of Abraham Goldsmid, a friend of Nelson and Pitt, and foremost broker of his day. A daughter married Nathan Meyer Rothschild, founder of the English branch of the banking dynasty, another married Moses Montefiore, merchant and broker. A son and daughter married a daughter and a son of Moses Samuel, banker and broker. A third son married a granddaughter of the selfsame Samuel, and a fourth married a sister of Moses Montefiore whose brother, in turn, married a sister of Nathan Rothschild. And thus there came into being the Cousinhood, a compact union of exclusive brethren with blood and money flowing in a small circle which opened up from time to time to admit a Beddington, a Montagu, a Franklin, a Sassoon, or anyone else who attained rank or fortune, and then snapped shut again.”

Remarkably, this pattern of intermarriage and close-knit familial ties bears a resemblance to the origins of the Scottish Zionist movement. While other actors have played significant roles, approximately 40 to 50 Scottish Zionist families appear to have provided the primary financial and human resources to organize, fund, and drive the Scottish Zionist movement.

These families, along with other influential operatives, represent an estimated 500 people—roughly 10% of the total Scottish Jewish population of 5,847, according to Scotland’s 2022 census.

Today, Glasgow is home to the most populous Jewish community in Scotland. It hosts the broadest range of communal services and organizations, and remains the base of the Scottish Zionist movement.

In 1947, “The Jewish Year Book” estimated that around 15,000 Jews lived in Glasgow, roughly 75% of Scotland’s entire Jewish population. By contrast, Edinburgh had just one-tenth that number.

According to the most recent census, 1,511 Jews reside in East Renfrewshire, the council area that includes much of what was once the southern edge of Greater Glasgow. This is the highest Jewish population of any council area in Scotland.

The neighboring Glasgow City Council area is home to another 973 Jews. Together, these areas account for roughly 42% of Scotland’s total Jewish population, which—as noted in a previous article—has declined steadily since peaking at around 20,000 in the 1940s and 1950s. Of this total population of 2,484, active Zionist leadership comprises approximately 20% of Glasgow’s Jews.

THE COUSINHOOD OF SCOTTISH ZIONISTS

In the early 20th century, budding Zionists often had close business and familial connections. Among the most influential families in the early to mid-20th-century Scottish Zionist movement were business dynasties whose wealth came from a wide range of industries. These included families in property, such as the Berkleys, Dovers, Kingsleys, Livingstones, Waltons and Winocours; in retail and clothing, such as the Cohens, Goldbergs, Jesners, Livingstons, Sellyns, Wolfsons and Woolfsons; and finance, including the Blochs (distilling, later finance), Stones (banking), Ognalls and Lewises (debt collection), and the Links family, who were involved in money lending, the rag trade, and later the leisure industry.

Also prominent were the Tiefenbruns in hi-fi electronics and the Gerbers in wholesale. These families formed the social and financial backbone of the Scottish Zionist movement, often bound by both business ties and intermarriage.

Families that were important in the Zionist movement at the time had complex business and familial inter-relations, as well as being centrally involved in promoting the racist ideas of the Zionist movement and the practical moves needed to colonize and ethnically cleanse Palestine.

Today, descendants of almost all these families remain central to the Scottish (and, to a lesser extent, British) Zionist movement, and their familial and business networks continue to be dense. In the remainder of this article, we examine four of the founding families of the Scottish Cousinhood, their involvement in the Zionist movement, and their ongoing role today. Future articles will explore additional key families within the Cousinhood of Scottish Zionism.

One way to assess which families have been most central is to examine which individuals have held leadership roles in organizations that broker the interests of the broader Zionist movement. Two have been crucial.

First is a cross-movement grouping created in 1963 by the leading Zionists of the day: the Glasgow Jewish Community Trust. According to its own records, the trust was founded by Ephraim Goldberg, Michael (Melach) Goldberg, Sir Maurice Bloch, Samuel Ross Campbell and Isidore Walton. Of course, some of the families involved in the early emergence of the Scottish Zionist movement either moved south to London or became less centrally involved. Bloch, Campbell and Wolfson were among them.

The Wolfson family is now one of the most prominent extended families in the British Zionist movement, both in business (Next plc) and charitable terms (several family charities expend their wealth in a variety of causes, including in support of the genocide in Palestine).

While members of the Wolfson family have held significant leadership roles in Scotland, it is the Goldberg and Walton families who have played a more formative and enduring role in Scottish Zionism.

The Glasgow Jewish Community Trust has been a crucial collaborative community venture to ensure the survival of Jewish communal organizations, specifically Zionist organizations.

It is widely recognized as a key organization and has been so for years. For example, in the year 2000, the Jewish Chronicle reported that in the 1990s it “has been the main funder of most Jewish organizations in the city.”

The report also noted that “the trust has given more than £3 million in grants and loans … since it was founded in 1963”(July 21, 2000).

The Trust is so important that a commemorative book on its first sixty years was published in 2024 (upon which this article draws in places). At its launch, the author advanced the proposition that “Glasgow Jewish community continues to punch above its weight” as a result, in part, of the Trust. With the decline in the Scottish Jewish population and thus the main pool from which the Zionist movement can draw, this is no idle boast.

The book contains no hint that the Trust has ever given to an anti-Zionist organization in its 60-year history.

Annual reports released to the author under the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002, between 2017 and 2023, also disclose no support for anti-Zionist groups.

However, they do donate to Zionist causes.

Between 2016 and 2023, the trust spent more than £1 million on these causes including the Friends of Lubavitch Scotland, the UJIA, the Glasgow Jewish Representative Council (one of Scotland’s leading Zionist lobby groups), Glasgow Maccabi, Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (another leading lobby group created to respond to the establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999), Habonim Dror (the Zionist youth group), the Jewish Chaplaincy Service (also Zionist, as I show here) and Glasgow Friends of Israel, among others.

GJCT trustees at Dec. 2024 launch, R–L: Lovatt, Strang, Kaplan, Lewis (Chair), Tiefenbrun, Smith (author), Ognall, Sellyn, Tenby, Winocour, Orchant. Source | Facebook

A second central grouping in the emergence of the Scottish Zionist movement has been the Jewish National Fund (JNF), a key institution behind land theft in Palestine.

It has been a more cohesive grouping at the heart of the formal Scottish Zionist movement than, for example, other Scottish affiliates of the Zionist movement, such as the Glasgow Zionist Organization, the United Jewish Israel Appeal or its predecessors.

One family, above all, has been closely associated with the JNF in Scotland, from its foundation to the present day—the Links family. We will also look at them below.

THE GOLDBERG FAMILY

The Goldberg family has historically been the most prominent Zionist family in Scotland.

Among other things, they were the prime movers behind the creation of the Glasgow Jewish Community Trust in 1963. The charity has functioned as an informal organizing committee for the Zionist movement. It continues to play that role today, despite the many changes the movement has undergone over the past six decades.

The Goldberg family immigrated to Scotland from Lithuania in the mid-1800s. The first recorded instance of a baby born with the name Goldberg in Scotland dates back to 1856.

Since then, according to official figures, there have been more than 400 others, along with perhaps 350 marriages and over 360 deaths.

They made a lasting impression on the retail market with their flashy department stores, notably the flagship store in Edinburgh’s Tollcross. It featured a cafe and menagerie on the roof (which this author visited with delight on many occasions as a child).

Little did I know that underneath the glitz, the family running the shop was supporting the racist settler colony in Palestine.

Goldbergs’ Edinburgh store at Tollcross in 1983. Source | A. Goldberg & Sons Ltd archive

The Goldbergs were arguably the leading family in the Zionist movement for some decades. The patriarch Abraham Goldberg presided over the movement in the 1930s and 40s, along with other key Jewish businessmen.

According to Ben Braber in his 1992 thesis, “Integration of Jewish Immigrants in Glasgow,” Goldberg had also invested in annexing land in Palestine, where he owned orange groves and a citrus essence factory.

Abraham’s sons, Michael and Ephraim, took over the business in 1934, and the family created the Goldberg Family Charitable Trust in 1956.

Its accounts over the last few years (from 2016 to 2024) show that it continues to give money to supporters of Zionist genocide such as the New Israel Fund, ORT (which trains Israeli soldiers on military bases), the United Jewish Israel Appeal and the Abraham Initiatives, which seeks to normalise Zionism.

The brothers also played a central role in founding the Glasgow Jewish Community Trust, to which they donated property in the form of a former cinema that they had purchased for use by the Zionist movement.

The Trust has served as the central organizing committee for the Zionist movement for over 60 years. In the years following the retirement of Ephraim and Michael, their offspring took leadership roles at the trust, including David, Irene and Mark Goldberg. No other family has placed as many as five members in leadership positions within the Trust.

It’s notable that Mark, who has his own charitable trust which donates to liberal/left Zionist causes, has been involved with the ‘left‘ of the Scottish (and British) Zionist movement for some years, including Glasgow Friends of Peace Now and the Glasgow Jewish Educational Forum.

THE LINKS

The Links family is among the oldest established Zionist families in Glasgow.

Osias Links arrived in Scotland in the 1880s, and his brother, Mayer Links, arrived in 1911, following Osias’ death in 1904.

They came from Ternopil—then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, now in western Ukraine—where proto-Zionist groups were active even before the formal establishment of the Zionist movement.

Mayer was a ‘Clothier, Draper and money lender.’ Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren made fortunes in the rag trade, money lending, property and the leisure industry. They also played, and continue to play, a leading role in the Glasgow Zionist movement.

Osias’s son Abraham founded A. Links and Co. in 1907 in Glasgow. He was, says Zionist writer and activist Ken Collins, “for many years one of the leading figures in Glasgow Zionism.”

Around 1912, he “quickly espoused the cause of the Higher Grade Hebrew School” in an effort to marginalize Yiddish, a key Zionist objective at the time. As Collins recounts: “In 1917 Links was involved in overseeing a meeting of the Jewish National Institute, having previously also been involved with ‘the Zionist friendly society, the Order of Ancient Maccabeans.”

Mayer’s son, Nathan Links, was also a moneylender, and by 1935, he had become the treasurer of the Glasgow branch of the Jewish National Fund. At the same time, Nathan’s first cousin, Abraham Mordechai Links, served as director of the JNF in Glasgow.

From Ken Collins’ book, “Second City Jewry”

The Links family worked closely with the Goldbergs in Zionist organizing. Ben Braber recounts the following tale from 1933:

This group, the Glasgow Ladies Zionist Organization, later affiliated to WIZO, was headed by the relatively unknown Mrs. Selma Teitleman. Later, she and her husband, a general practitioner, changed the name to Mann. Most committee members were wives of well-known communal leaders… The ladies’ section further organized social functions, often in the homes of their more affluent members, like a Garden Fete in 1933 in Abraham Goldberg’s residence in Pollokshields, which was opened by Abraham Links. Monthly meetings were held for members, and money was raised for Zionist causes. During their third year, the ladies collected in total £482 (of which £148 went to the Women’s Zionist Federation and £277 to the JNF).”

Abraham Links was commemorated by sculptor and Zionist activist, Benno Schotz

By 1936—the group’s third year—Abraham Links had already established the first Glasgow office of the Jewish National Fund at 6 Dixon Street, Glasgow, in 1935. This came to be known simply as the Glasgow Zionist Center, as it provided space for many different Zionist groups until the mid-1950s.

The Links family has remained embedded in the leadership of Glasgow’s Zionist movement ever since.

Abraham’s son, Maurice Benzion Links, was, for example, Honorary Secretary of the Glasgow branch of Vaad L’Maan Habonim (now called Habonim Dror), the Zionist youth group, in 1947 and 1952, and chaired the Glasgow branch of the British Technion Society, eventually becoming honorary president by 1973, according to the “Zionist Year Book.”

That same year, three members of the Links family held leadership roles within the JNF.

Abraham was Honorary President and a Trustee, Maurice Benzion was joint chair of the Blue and White Committee, which put on fundraising events, and David Nehemiah Links (Maurice’s younger brother) was Chairman of the Box Committee (in charge of fundraising through the ‘blue box’ distributed to each Zionist family).

In 1951, Abraham was Vice President, and between 1963 and 1965, David served as Chairman of the Glasgow Friends of the Hebrew University, where he sat alongside Harold Sellyn as Honorary Secretary, from another key Zionist family, to which we will return later.

Between 1964 and 1973, David’s wife Irene (nee Sotnick) was listed as Hon. Sec of the Glasgow Rosa Wollstein Group of WIZO, the Women’s International Zionist Organization.

By 1969, Maurice had become President of the Glasgow Commission of the Jewish National Fund. In 1954, the Links family donated a three-story house, located at 43 Queen Square, situated on the south side of Glasgow in the Strathbungo neighborhood near Queen’s Park, to the JNF. It was henceforth known as Abraham Links House in memory of the patriarch who had died the previous year.

This replaced Dixon Street as the effective headquarters of the Zionist movement until the late 1990s.

David Samuel Links (Abraham’s grandson and Maurice Benzion’s son, born July 4, 1946) remains an essential figure in the Zionist movement in Scotland today.

He is the Chairman and a director of the Scottish branch of the JNF, now known as The KKL (Scotland) Charitable Trust (since 2007).

Links and his brother Brian Israel Links (born 1950) remain directors of A. Links and Co., but its Standard Industrial Classification is now ‘Activities of sports clubs’ and they own and run two ‘American Pool and Snooker’ halls in Glasgow, one in the center of the city and the other above the Co-op supermarket on Pollokshaws Road in Shawlands in Glasgow’s southside some ten-minute walk, going south, from Abraham Links House.

They also serve as directors of Reardon’s New City, which runs those clubs.

Also involved with those firms were their wives, Adalaine Corinne Links and Melanie Sara Links (nee Maitles). I note in passing that for more than a decade, I lived just minutes’ walk from the Shawlands Co-op. Little did I then realize how close elements of the Zionist movement were to me.

The Shawlands base of A. Links and Co. is located today above the Co-op in Pollokshaws Road. Source | Google Maps

THE WALTONS

Isidore Walton (1913–1979), patriarch of the Walton family, was a property developer and landlord.

He was the son of Isaac Walton, who came to Scotland from Russia at the beginning of the Twentieth century and became a “pedlar” in the Highlands, eventually becoming a property dealer.

Isidore became a multimillionaire through a vast property portfolio and was the founder of the Scottish Metropolitan Property PLC. He groomed his son David (born August 1943) to take over the property empire from a young age.

As David recalled in 1990: “In the school holidays he used to take me around when looking at properties. ‘We went to call on local solicitors and he would end up by signing a piece of paper in some tearoom or ice-cream shop.”

According to his obituary in the Jewish Chronicle (June 29, 1979), Isidore was also a hard-line Zionist and philanthropist, founding the Isidore and David Walton Trust (now the Walton Foundation) and securing influence at Glasgow and Strathclyde universities by endowing academic chairs in cardiology and economics.

He was a recipient of honorary degrees and even served on the Court at the University of Strathclyde.

In 1967, he became the Deputy Treasurer of the Scottish Conservative Party and was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1972.

He served as honorary life president of the Glasgow Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade, a Zionist youth group. He and his wife, Lena, were centrally involved in Jewish communal life, including supporting Zionist synagogues and helping to promote the Chabad-Lubavitch sect, which has been criticized for its alleged involvement in genocidal activities.

For example, his wife, Lena (née Franklin), supported Lubavitch day camps held in Glasgow under the direction of Scottish Chabad emissary Rabbi Chaim Jacobs. The Jewish Chronicle (July 30, 1971) reported that “nine Lubavitch leaders from London assisted in the project launched by Mrs. Isidore Walton.”

David Walton was deeply involved in the family business from an early age, becoming a director at just 18 in 1964, and later serving as chairman and joint managing director from 1979 through at least 1986.

After the death of his father, according to the Herald, “Though the number of properties within the portfolio has been reduced from 700 to 200, the value went up from £60m in 1979 to over £300m in 1989. Profits of the year [89/90] reached £12.45m.”

At its peak, ScotMet’s property portfolio spanned the length of Britain, with tenants including British Airways, Boots, Marks & Spencer, John Menzies, and Great Universal Stores. This suggests that the Walton family maintained business ties with other prominent Zionist-linked families, including the Burtons, who owned the menswear chain Burton’s, with the Marks, Sacher, and Sieff families running Marks & Spencer, and the Wolfson family, who at that stage ran Great Universal Stores (and today run Next plc).

David and his family continued Isidore’s charitable work, including funding Zionist causes.

Although Scottish charity trustees are not publicly named in annual reports, documents confirm that David, Carole, and their sons, John and Michael, serve as trustees. We know this because of a “related party” disclosure that the foundation owns 100% of the share capital of Lenmar Limited, a company whose directors are also trustees of the foundation.

As of 2023, the company reported shareholder assets of nearly £750,000.

Excerpt from the 1986 annual report of the Scottish Metropolitan Property Company

Following in the footsteps of Isidore and Lena, the Walton family continues to support Chabad-Lubavitch.

The photo below shows them at a fundraiser for Chabad to celebrate their 50th anniversary in Glasgow in 2019. They were at another, five years later.

In November 2024, the Giffnock Synagogue hall was filled with 170 people to celebrate 55 years of Lubavitch in Scotland and 18 years of L’Chaim’s Kosher Catering. The Jewish Telegraph report went on to note that ‘Guests of honour were Glasgow’s leading charitable benefactors David and Carole Walton, who were presented with a menorah and floral arrangement.’

In addition, the Walton Foundation has donated to a number of Zionist causes over the last nine years (since 2015), according to documents released under the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

These include the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the United Jewish Israel Appeal, Friends of Lubavitch Scotland and the Yoni Jesner Foundation, a charity established in memory of a member of another prominent Scottish Cousinhood family.

Both David and Michael Walton are also (as of 2024) trustees of the Glasgow Jewish Community Trust.

David and Carole Walton on becoming patrons of Cosgrove Care (left); John Richard Walton shooting, 2014 (right)

THE SELLYN FAMILY

Lazarus Sellyn, patriarch of the Sellyn family, founded Sellyn Brothers, a women’s wear retailer with locations across central Scotland. His sons—Harold, Leonard and Jacob—joined the business and were also active in the Zionist movement.

Jacob Sellyn—known as Jack—served as joint chairman of the Glasgow Committee of the Joint Palestine Appeal from 1953 to at least 1967.

The Joint Palestine Appeal was a fundraising campaign combining the efforts of the Jewish National Fund and Keren Hayesod—also known as the “Foundation Fund”—one of Zionism’s four central institutions. It served as the forerunner to today’s United Jewish Israel Appeal (UJIA) Scotland, the country’s largest Zionist fundraising organization.

Sellyn’s walk-round store at Glasgow’s Trongate, April 1970. The Sellyn brothers ran the company until its dissolution in 1996; Leonard died in 1987, Jacob in 1988, and Harold in 2001

The Sellyn family’s entrenchment in Zionist activism spans multiple generations.

In 1929, an “L. Sellyn” contributed to the Palestine Emergency Fund—a JNF and Jewish Agency-linked effort to accelerate Zionist colonization in Palestine—listing 9 Princes Square, Glasgow, as their address (Jewish Echo, Sept. 13, 1929). This was the home of the family patriarch, Lazarus Sellyn.

By the mid-20th century, all three Sellyn brothers were deeply embedded in communal Zionist structures: Leonard served for years as chairman of the Jewish Old Age Home for Scotland, now called Newark Care (Jewish Chronicle, Sept. 4, 1959; Feb. 28, 1969), while Harold was co-chairman of the Glasgow Friends of the Hebrew University between 1961 and 1968 (Zionist Year Book, 1961 and 1964; Jewish Chronicle, July 5, 1968).

Jack chaired the Glasgow Committee of the Joint Palestine Appeal from the 1950s through the late 1960s.

In 1961, their sister, Bernice, served as honorary secretary of the Glasgow Younger JNF Commission, while her husband, Laurence Polli, co-chaired the JNF Fellowship Group that same year.

This pattern of familial commitment extended into the realm of sports and youth organizations. Several family members were active in Glasgow Maccabi, the Zionist sporting body.

Jonathan Sellyn won “Man of the Match” in the British victory at the 1976 European Maccabi Nations Cup, while a young Georgina Sellyn won both silver and gold medals in tennis at the 2007 Maccabiah Games in Rome.

Lawrence and Felicia Sellyn officiated at Glasgow Maccabi’s 2015 prizegiving ceremony.

Raie Sellyn, Jack’s wife, was long involved in the Scottish Central WIZO group (Jewish Chronicle, Sept. 4, 1981).

In 1985, Samantha Sellyn, chair of the Heriot-Watt University Jewish Society (in Edinburgh), helped defeat an anti-Zionist campus motion (Jewish Chronicle, Nov. 29, 1985).

Marc Sellyn continued the family’s presence within Glasgow JNF, appearing at fundraising events into the 2000s (Jewish Chronicle, Dec. 11, 2009).

Leonard’s son Lawrence, a chartered accountant born in 1937, has been a leading figure in the city’s Zionist infrastructure for decades.

In 2014, he was appointed to GJCT Braidbar, the company overseeing the disused Braidbar Quarry, which netted nearly £1 million for the Glasgow Jewish Community Trust to channel into Zionist projects.

In the 1980s, he managed Pear Properties, which operated until 2023. Both his first wife, Renee, and daughter, Samantha, also served as directors.

In 2005, Lawrence married his second wife, Felicia Gilbert, born in 1939. Lawrence Sellyn was her second husband, too, having been previously married to Lawrence Lewis, part of the debt collection empire built by the Glasgow-based Lewis family, which will be discussed in a later article.

Both Felicia and Lawrence Lewis were directly involved in those businesses, including the ominously named debt collection agency, the Scottish Bureau of Investigation, from which she resigned in 1994.

Felicia and Larry Sellyn at a Glasgow Maccabi prizegiving, 2015

Felicia is also active in Zionist organizing, serving as chair of the Scottish WIZO Council. WIZO is the Women’s International Zionist Organization.

The Council “coordinates the work of WIZO groups in Scotland and provides a forum for discussion on all points pertaining to raising funds for projects for women and children in Israel.”

Although its activity has declined since its heyday, three WIZO branches—Pollokshields, Newton Mearns, and Giffnock—have remained at least intermittently active in recent years.

Lawrence Sellyn remains a key figure in Zionist organizing, serving as a trustee of the Glasgow Jewish Community Trust, where he also held the position of secretary from 1989 to 2007.

ESTABLISHING THE COUSINHOOD

The Cousinhood of Scottish Zionism was established between 1880 and 1960.

Most of the families that formed the original familial, business and Zionist network remain at the forefront of the Scottish Zionist movement today, including the Goldberg, Links, Walton and Sellyn families.

Over time, the Cousinhood expanded its reach, reproducing its influence through a broader circle of the Scottish Jewish community. These additional families will be explored in a future article.

The contemporary relevance of this historical analysis is clear. First, the same families continue to play central roles in promoting genocide today, as evidenced by their involvement in the Glasgow Jewish Community Trust.

Secondly, we can see that families that have been embedded deeply in Scottish society for many decades have been continuously involved in building the ongoing Zionist campaign of genocide in Palestine.

Third, the data presented here points to something more profound, and perhaps more troubling: Zionist networks are active across nearly every sector and geography.

For more than three decades, I lived in Glasgow, often in close proximity to the very Zionist groups and family businesses named here, yet I had no idea. A clear conclusion, then, is that Zionist networks and organizations are embedded not just across the UK but in many other countries as well.

If we are serious about dismantling Zionism, we must begin by understanding and confronting this network far more thoroughly than we have to date. Without that understanding, we will never be able to hold the Zionist movement legally accountable—a necessary step to stop genocide in Palestine and to prevent it from ever happening again.

Feature photo | Illustration by MintPress News