The Fall Of "Your Party" - Interview With David Miller

22 Sept 2025

In a special episode we speak to Professor David Miller about zionist influence within the Corbyn projects Be sure to follow Decline and Fall on substack

Alexander: Welcome back everybody. It’s a Decline and Fall interview special today and I’m very pleased to welcome to the program today David Miller who is, some of you might remember, he won a employment tribunal against his former employer university in this country where Bristol Uni which should we say illegally fired him after a a witch hunting campaign orchestrated by Zionist activists.

And of course his employment tribunal win was very important in terms of defending academic freedom and freedom of speech in this country. And the reason why we got him here today is because of course David is a specialist on tracking the influence of the various different Zionist networks that do operate inside Britain.

And he’s written a very interesting couple of articles recently for Mint Press News regarding the the Zionist networks in Scotland which we’ll come to later on.

But before we go any further, David, welcome to the Decline and Fall Show.

David: Thank you for having me.

Alexander: And of course, joining us as always is our co-host and comrade in the Once and Future Socialist Yugoslavia, Kit Klarenberg. How are you doing today?

Kit: Very well. All the better for seeing David at long last. It’s been a while since we last spoke. David is of course, you know, a fellow terrorist according to British authorities. He and I had an interesting chat at the end of I believe it was the end of last year after you got hauled off a plane having just attended a certain funeral.

David: Yes, that was in February.

Kit: Oh, that was in Feb. Oh, okay. My how my how time flies. But excellent to see you again. Looking dapper as ever. So yeah, Alex, why don’t you uh kick us off, my friend?

Alexander: Well, before we get to David’s recent articles on Zionism in Scotland, I did want to get um his reaction to the latest um I think the best word I can think of is a catastrophuck that’s going on with regard to the new party or what was supposed to be the new party of the left in this country, which is the still rather strangely titled Your Party, which was apparently founded by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana together who are going to be joint leaders of it. There has been rancour since the start which has recently blown up into a full-scale row nominally about Sultana trying to proceed with signing people’s membership before some agreement have been reached with Corbyn.

But there is much much more to this story than meets the eye. And it goes right the way back into Corbyn’s tenure as Labour Party leader and the the fake anti-semitism scandal that was promoted consciously by networks of Zionists in this country and of course elements in the British state itself. So David, I wanted to ask you first of all does any of this surprise you and what is your analysis as to why it is that a party which seems to have generated a lot of enthusiasm amongst a certain sections of the British left and more widely has been dogged by dispute and scandal before it even got going.