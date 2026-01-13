The murder of Qasem Soleimani

Saturday, 03 January 2026 8:02 AM

In today’s show, we’ll be commemorating General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated on 3 January 2020 on the orders of US president, Donald Trump, but his influence lives on.

In our first report Latifa Abouchakra looks back at Soleimani’s life, and the role played by the Zionist entity in his death.

On the third of January 2020 A US reaper drone controlled remotely from a US Air base in Nevada fired three Hellfire missiles at the two vehicle convoy carrying General Qasem Soleimani and the deputy leader of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several IRGC officers.

The funerals of Soleimani and al-Muhandis were huge events. Their bodies were taken in procession through Iranian cities Ahvaz and Mashaad before arriving in Tehran where Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei held funeral prayers among hundreds of thousands of mourners.

Soleimani was from a humble background. His father was a farmer. In his early 20s he joined the Revolutionary Guard following the 1979 revolution and fought in the Iran-Iraq war, rising through the ranks. He was appointed commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force in 1998.

The Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq were created in 2014 to defeat ISIL the fore-runner of ISIS. It was composed of almost 40 separate militias which fought in nearly every battle against ISIL.

Soleimani was the mastermind of the defeat of ISIS and the world has cause to be grateful for his strategic and practical contribution.

In Lebanon Soleimani sent military support to Hezbollah to help in the victorious eviction of the Zionist invaders in 2006. He himself was present in Lebanon and was seen as a close comrade by Hezbollah who dubbed him the field commander of the Axis of Resistance.

In Syria he was the main architect of the defence of Syria against the Zionists, the CIA and MI6. He personally briefed Putin prior to the Russian intervention.

By contrast recent footage shows American troops celebrating with ISIS/HTS forces after the fall of Assad.

Though the assassination of Soleimani was ordered by Donald Trump in his first presidency, it is perfectly plain that - as with so much else - he was acting as a Zionist proxy. Trump is said to have been personally involved in luring Soleimani to Baghdad for de-escalation talks.

Months later in a little noticed Hebrew language interview the then recently retired head of Aman, the military intelligence directorate of the occupation forces Maj. Gen. Tamir Heyman, confirmed direct Zionist involvement. Zionist intelligence agencies reportedly passed on intelligence to help the American killing mission. “Assassinating Soleimani was an achievement, since our main enemy, in my eyes, are the Iranians,” Heyman said.

Soleimani’s influence in the region remains strong. Despite the loss of Syria to Zionist hegemony and the damage inflicted to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the spirit of resistance lives in West Asia. In particular, the Palestinian resistance remains undefeated in Gaza despite everything that has been thrown at it by the Zionist genocide.

Joining as our guest contributor today is the co-founder of Palestine Action US, Calla Walsh. She’s an anti-imperialist organiser, writer, and freelance journalist based in the United States.