Tracking Power update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Atkinson's avatar
Michael Atkinson
1h

David, Isabella, Robert Phillips, Chrissie Charvill, and all,

Hello. Thank you for learning and sharing the best truth you can too. To help you get started please see/share our Throwback Thursday tips for truth videos:

George Carlin "The American Dream" Best 3 Minutes of His Career

https://old.bitchute.com/video/np0wSb5m69if/

Hacking Democracy [HBO Documentary] (2006) (1:21:58)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/jsHTV8JdIlAt/

Then realize, like most people always have, that you or no one else on Earth has ever known how to tell anyone else who is, or is not, any of those fake "Abrahamic-approved" man-made religion labels. People who "gaslight" honest people for any reason is direct proof the person doing the illegal, immoral "be/play dumb" gaslighting has mental problems. Dinosaur fossils alone, and anything else that's millions of years old, have always disproved the legitimacy of any and all of those fake man-made religion labels from some moron named King James.

Exposing major crimes and psyops on people is where it's at. And yes, you're right. There are way more people than not who are intelligent enough to understand that, and much more, in these first 30 or so years of high-speed internet.

Sincerely,

Michael

🦖

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick's avatar
Rick
8h

A fascinating and highly informative account documenting the history of the pro Israel Zionist lobbies in the UK and seriously addressing the lacunae relating to the ascendancy of the Neo liberal billionaire Jewish elites whose influence in the Labour Party is dramatically highlighted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture