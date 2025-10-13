Tracking Power update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Explorer's avatar
Explorer
Oct 13

Neither does the word, peace deal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Snider's avatar
Linda Snider
Oct 13

Thank you for your in-depth analysis of the so-called ceasefire agreement. As I watched my Gaza friends hugging and singing some

Palestinian songs of peace

and love, it made me cry. Why? Because we who have

been sickened by the Zionists genocidal war on the innocent Gazans, know in our

hearts that the Zionist government will never stop

their “crimes against humanity.”

Linda

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture