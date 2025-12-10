The Zionist war on Sudan

Palestine Declassified, first broadcast on PressTV Saturday, 15 November 2025 7:30 PM [ Last Update: Saturday, 15 November 2025 7:30 PM ]

In today’s show, we’ll be explaining why the civil war between the Sudanese army, and the so-called Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, is relevant to Palestine’s struggle for liberation.

In our first report, Latifa Abouchakra looks at the background to this bloody conflict, and why it matters to Israel and its key strategic ally, the United Arab Emirates.

Our next report describes why Sudan was targeted by the United States and the Zionist entity.