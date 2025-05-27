Understanding Who “Standing Together” are

Here is the talk I did with comrade @ronnie_barkan the other day on Standing Together, which is a Zionist infiltration operation (one among many obviously) appearing more and more on pro-Palestine marches - including via their leaflets being given out by the vile pro-Zionist groupuscle the Alliance for Workers' Liberty.

Here is the intro text from Bristol Palestine Alliance: Standing Together are an organisation who have been appearing at more and more pro-Palestine demonstrations and events, who claim to be about peace in the Middle East. So why are Palestinians asking us to boycott them? Ronnie Barkan and David Miller explain who is behind the organisation and what their motives are.

Here is an article by Ronnie on the group: Standing Together against absolutely nothing!