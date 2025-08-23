Tracking Power update

Steve
16h

Thanks for highlighting this again, I was unaware of most of the detail. Another example of our facade of democracy, with our institutions being stuffed with Establishment safe figures, guaranteed to “do the right thing”. Just like the BBC and their shameless pro Zionist coverage of the obvious genocide in Gaza (and of course the false Labour antisemitism witch hunt of the Labour left), look at who’s been appointed to oversee impartiality in the BBC and you will find self declared Zionists working for the benefit of Israel.

