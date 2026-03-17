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Teresa
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While this sounds great; and I appreciate your reporting, I am suspicious of the CIA, as always, and rightfully so. This is as murderous and corrupt an institution as there is, so what's in it for them? They've said nothing about the genocide in Palestine, or Israel's other 9 wars. I think they want it stopped before the US loses any more of its military bases. With over 1,000 across the globe, an excessive amount proving what comes first. War. Considering, the next country has 5. Iran knows they will never be safe or protected from the US/Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Dubai, etc, unless they are all gone. And US/Israel has proved they will not, over the last 40 years. I believe as an American, we will all be safer with those bases gone.

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