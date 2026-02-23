First published Feb 2 2026

The Zionists use law fare to enforce submission to their politics and ideology and crush resistance to genocide in their precious colony. We can and must engage in counter-lawfare. Here is an encouraging sign that comrades are getting on with the business of creating and expanding a British Anti-Zionist Movement . It is a motion which has been submitted to the Standing Orders committee of the Green Party with the intention that it will be voted only members.

It is my understanding that at their meeting on Saturday the SOC delayed consideration of whether this motion could be submitted until a meeting today between 4 and 6.

It is my understanding that this motion has had an unprecedented amount of support from the members. All too predictably it has also galvanised Zionists in the Green Party in efforts to bully, cajole and intimidate the SOC and the leadership of the Greens to make sure this motion never hits the follow of conference, where, it would appear clear, it will be passed by a significant margin.

Those of you who follow me on X will know that my view is that the Greens have a poor record on Zionism. I have for example stated the following

The Green Party is - like Labour and the Tories - captured by the Zionist movement. (7 June 2024)

The Greens have historically been a Zionist party in that they favour a so called “two-state solution”, leaving the genocidal Zionist entity in existence, even if shorn of some of its more recently occupied territories. This is their policy statement from 2014.

In more recent times the “Jewish Greens” have been putting on Zionist meetings. The next two of these (occurring in the middle of the election campaign) include a briefing from the New Israel Fund, a Zionist foundation.

Also - shockingly - they are hosting a briefing from a former head of the Shin Bet, the Zionist regime’s internal intelligence agency, Ami Ayalon. That agency is directly involved in terrorising the Palestinians as we speak. Ayalon will advance the “two-state solution” as a means of “defeating” Hamas and thus securing the long term future of the Zionist colony.

In case you are under any illusions about what the Greens will do when the Zionists come knocking, I give you the cautionary tale of myself. See below for the occasion when Caroline Lucas signed on to a letter to the University of Bristol which undoubtedly contributed to my sacking in October 2021. Her statement (below) smeared and defamed me at the very time I had been cleared on two occasions of “anti-Semitism” by the University of Bristol and by an external KC inquiry. I was later cleared in a further KC led enquiry. #DismantleZionism (7 June 2024)

Jewish Greens - “united against Islamophobia”.

Jewish Greens also - platforming former Zionist intelligence chief.

Is somebody having a laugh? Shocking and shameful. #DismantleZionism (18 June 2024)

I post these here as a warning from the past. Let us hope that the Greens do the right thing and become a genuinely anti-Zionist party!

Here is the full text of the motion. I have removed the names of the members who are supporting this as I don’t have explicit permission to share them.

If the SOC does not allow this motion to be deliberated upon by the Party conference. All hell must be raised.

Synopsis

This motion defines Zionism, recognises its continued harm to Palestinians, and seeks to clarify that the Green Party is opposed to Zionism. It further affirms the right to self-determination and liberation of the Palestinian people and supports the establishment of a single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine.

Motion text

Zionism is a political ideology which called for the creation – and, now it exists, the continuity – of an ethnonationalist Jewish State in historic Palestine to the exclusion and/or domination of the non-Jewish population. The real, material manifestation of Zionism has been the historic and ongoing dehumanisation, displacement, dispossession, disenfranchisement and destruction of Palestinians. This is based upon European settler-colonial systems of domination and oppression, which has also created racial hierarchies between Jews of different ethnicities in Palestine.

The practice of Zionist ideology, promoting ethnonationalism, privileges one ethnic group on the basis of the subjugation of others. Zionism is Israel’s foundational ideology.

Zionism has created and seeks to maintain – and where possible – expand, an apartheid regime between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, designed to cement the supremacy of one group, Jews, over another, Palestinians. As such, Zionism is racist.

This motion is aimed at the political ideology and practice of Zionism, as defined, and not at the religious or ethnic background of those who may identify as Zionists. Not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Jews. Rejecting Zionism and supporting the liberation of the Palestinian people is not discriminatory against Jewish people. Nor is it discriminatory to support the establishment of a single democratic Palestinian State between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean Sea with equal rights for all. Zionism is fundamentally incompatible with anti-racist principles, equality and justice.

CONFERENCE RESOLVES THAT

The Green Party declares itself to be an anti-Zionist party.

The Green Party rejects attempts to normalise the racist subjugation and oppression of Palestinians; to equate anti-Zionism with antisemitism; to deny or minimise Palestinian human rights; to create hierarchies of racism; and to normalise or attempt to justify apartheid, ethnic cleansing or genocide. With this we reject the adoption or use in frameworks of the non-legally binding IHRA Page 4 / 21and JDA definitions of antisemitism (or alike), which have been weaponised to silence legitimate criticisms of the actions of the state of Israel. We affirm that definitions of anti-Jewish discrimination should not equate Jewish identity with Zionist ideology or political practice. As with any ethnicity or faith group, no single political ideology should be ascribed to an entire people.

3. Following from Motion E05, which affirmed that Israel is an apartheid State committing genocide, and Motion E07 supporting reparations and accountability, the Green Party supports the establishment of a single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital, equal rights for all, and the right of return for Palestinians and their descendants.

4. The Green Party affirms the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self- determination, including the right of the Palestinian people to resistance and liberation from Israeli occupation, domination and subjugation, and acknowledges that the struggle to achieve that liberation by all available means under international law is legitimate.

5. The Green Party heeds the call from Palestinian civil society to impose broad boycotts and implement divestment initiatives against Israel similar to those applied to South Africa in the apartheid era, and calls upon the United Kingdom Government to impose full embargoes and sanctions against Israel. 6. The Green Party calls for the release of all Palestinian prisoners of conscience (including Marwan Barghouti), the end of the use of administrative detention of Palestinians by Israel, and the treatment of Palestinian combatants in accordance with international humanitarian law, including in particular those provisions dealing with prisoners of war in the First Additional Protocol of the 1977 amendments to the Four Genevan Conventions of 1949 relating to the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts.

7. The Green Party calls for the removal of Palestine Action from the list of proscribed organisations in Schedule 2 to the Terrorism Act 2000 (i.e. de- proscription).

8. The Green Party calls for the release of all prisoners detained for non- violent direct action in support of Palestinian rights and the end of the genocide, apartheid and the illegal occupation of Palestine and supports the demands of the Prisoners for Palestine

ACTIONS FOR THE PARTY TO TAKE:

The Green Party adopts the following action points:

1. This motion will be incorporated into the Green Party’s Record of Policy Statements as appropriate and promoted in accordance with our rules and procedures.

2. Zionism, as defined above, will be treated as any other form of racism, and this motion will be implemented by the Anti-Racism Policy Working Group as appropriate and in accordance with its ordinary practice.

3. The positions on international policy within this motion will be implemented by the International Policy Working Group as appropriate and in accordance with its ordinary practice.

We affirm our commitment to explicitly opposing Zionism in our internal and external communications going forward.

The UK and Welsh Parliaments, the London and Mayoral Assemblies, and Local Councils and Local Authorities must exercise their authority to end the genocide, occupation and apartheid. Elected Green representatives will continue to put pressure on all and any relevant bodies to achieve these goals. This motion ensures our positions comply with international law, equity, and our commitment to justice and human rights.

MPs, London and Mayoral Assembly Members, Councillors, and prospective Members of the Senedd should take measures at their respective chambers to create local, sub-national, and national action for Palestine, ending any investments in Israel; demanding peace and accountability, and an end to the egregious violations of international humanitarian law and the genocide conventions, and an immediate move towards accountability, reparations, and justice for the Palestinian people.