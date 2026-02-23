Tracking Power update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
5d

Let's hope so. No-one with a sound moral compass could possibly be other than anti-zionist.

Reply
Share
Charlie Rosewater's avatar
Charlie Rosewater
4d

This constant differentiation maintained by casual observers btw Zionist Jews (ideological supremacists) and Religious Jews (spiritual supremacists) is more performative than real.

Both share the long-inculcated indoctrination of ethnic supremacy (racism), and both share the agenda-in-common of eventual dominion and rule over the world.

Does anyone seriously imagine or naively assert they would not assist each other in achieving their common goal?

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture